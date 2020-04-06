I love Fred Rogers’ quote, “Look for the helpers.” But these past days/weeks have exemplified beyond helpers — Inspirers!
On Sunday, March 15, Gov. Tim Walz announced school closures would begin that same week along with three key parts for schools in the Executive Order; i) prepare for equitable high level distance learning; ii) provide childcare to healthcare and emergency workers (now expanded to Tier 1 personnel); and iii) provide meals to our students.
Distance learning
The level of “we can do this” and openness to completely changing what they normally do has been the hallmark of our Educators. Can any of us imagine getting a degree and training, and providing instruction for either one year or multiple years — and within one press conference on a Sunday afternoon being charged with doing all of that completely differently? Yet that is what our Educators are doing.
TCU has implemented Blended Learning for the past two years, but that is intended for short term weather related closings. Distance learning is much more.
Distance learning is interactive between students and educators, provides new learning within a context of realizing this is new to everyone, and engages in whole and small group learning support. The professional development to make all of this happen that has been led by Matt Flugum,TOSA — Teaching and Learning Coordinator with assistance by Jenny Walskog, TOSA Mentoring and Induction has been second to none!
Childcare
TCU has provided tuition based childcare for children ages 3 ½ to sixth grade in the past with a high level of success. At first, the executive order indicated schools were to provide childcare for healthcare and emergency personnel, which we are honored to do. This has now expanded to many other areas of work termed by the state Tier 1 personnel or critical sector workers, which is extremely important.
Inspirers definitely include our Community Education Kidzone, Early Learning, and CE staff as a whole. They have more than answered the call. While also knowing there will be more to serve.
To accomplish this, we have needed to shift the work responsibilities of other employees. Our Paraprofessionals have been asked to step in with childcare and food service support. The willingness of so many to jump in and help meet the needs of our children and families have truly been inspiring.
Providing meals
We’ve always known that food and nutrition are vital, but who would have imagined this level of meal preparation and delivery for so many?
As of March 31, 2020, TCU has provided 8,170 meals for children ages 1-18 across all of our TCU communities and region. These meals are provided as “curbside pick up” at our three elementary/middle schools and delivered by bus to neighborhood locations and even in some cases to our rural areas. Talk about inspirers when we see how our Food Service and supporting staff have stepped up to the “Plate”.
I liken the role of our Custodian and IT teams to both serving steady ongoing work responsibilities to now heightened to continue that steady work while magnifying that to hyperspeed. They are working hard and being called not only to do deep cleaning and technology deployment but also pulled in many directions. Inspirers!
Keeping our offices and schools in sync has always been key for all of our Administrative Assistants and District Office staff. In the midst of all of this — these frontline staff continue to answer the call (or literally calls) from others who are feeling angst, confusion, and concern. This group of staff are inspirers with a calm that helps everyone.
Our TCU principals, directors and coordinators have teamed together to provide support and leadership for our staff and families at an amazing level. They have put the needs of others beyond themselves and stepped up to do whatever has been needed.
TCU has always held a belief of the “Who before the What ‘’ and that is how we are working hard to balance all that needs to be done in following all that the Governor’s Executive Order set forth while supporting one another. We have kept in mind a need for patience, a less is more mentality, and moving forward without knowing exactly how while doing so showing one another grace, vulnerability, and a “can do” belief.
What an honor to be amongst such inspirers!