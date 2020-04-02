On Friday, March 13, Governor Walz announced a peacetime state of emergency, but left schools open. On the date the Governor acted, there were 14 known COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. The situation, however, changed quickly, and two days later the Governor announced schools would close Wednesday, March 18. The Governor later ordered that all bars and restaurants close by March 20.
On March 13, Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lori Gildea issued an Order directing that courts were to remain open, but only cases designated “super high priority” or “high priority would go forward.” Those designations included felony prosecutions, which my office handles, but was limited, for the most part to those being held in custody, or those who had not waived deadline for hearings. On March 16, it appeared that criminal trials where the defendant was in custody and had made a demand for a speedy trial would go forward. By the end of the week that was no longer the case.
As the severity of the situation increased, Sheriff Troy Dunn, Rice County Court Administration, judges seated in Rice County, and I, met to find the best way to protect staff and public during the increased crisis. As a result of that consultation, and in response to the Governor’s declaration of a Peacetime State of Emergency and the Order of the Supreme Court, Sheriff Dunn issued an Emergency Order on March 18. The Sheriff’s Emergency Order directed that people who are not participating in hearings would not be allowed to enter the courthouse.
On March 20, the Chief Justice issued a second Order. This Order clarified that even fewer cases and hearings would be considered “high priority.” The result of the Order was that judges would work from home, and only a few would report to their respective courthouse. Court cases are being heard remotely. Judges who report to their courthouse hear cases from multiple counties through secure video conferencing equipment. The lawyers and defendants appear remotely in the county where the case arose, but the judge may be in another of the 11 counties within the Third Judicial District.
At this point, the court has cancelled all trials through the end of April, and cancelled most hearings scheduled through April 24. The courthouse has effectively shut down. If a person has a court hearing scheduled in the near future, that person should contact their attorney, or if they are not represented by an attorney, contact Rice County Court Administration to determine if their hearing has been cancelled. Court Administration remains available by phone or email.
My office tried its best to respond quickly to the situation. For the safety of the County Attorney staff and their families, on Monday, March 16, staff were informed that those who chose to could work remotely from their home. On March 17, a majority of staff chose to work from home. Lawyers could report to the courthouse if there was a hearing on one of their cases, but were otherwise able to connect to our system remotely, effectively performing their job functions, other than going to court, from the safety of their home.
Only the Office Manager, my Chief Assistant, and I are in the courthouse. We handle all bail hearings for people arrested overnight and over the weekend and respond to contacts as needed. All staff remain available by phone or email.
Despite the uncertainty and the seriousness of the COVID-19 crisis we face, the staff at the Rice County Attorney’s Office have displayed admirable flexibility, patience, and resilience, and continue to generate exceptional work product. I am proud to work with staff who display such dedication during this time. The citizens of Rice County should know that they continue to be well served by all staff at the County Attorney’s Office. They should also know that all County Attorney staff are dedicated to continue serving the County during this difficult and uncertain time.
In 27 years of practice I have never experienced a statewide shutdown by the courts and this current prolonged shutdown is certainly unprecedented. It is possible that the court shutdown will extend beyond April. However long we remain in this crisis, the County Attorney’s Office will continue to limit contact and meetings as the Governor and the Chief Justice have directed in order to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We will also continue to work to protect public safety, the safety of law enforcement, and the safety of the County Attorney staff as we move forward.
Please do your part to limit the spread and follow the advice of medical professionals.