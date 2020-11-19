Happy transition from summer to fall to winter and back to summer. This is Minnesota and we should not be surprised by this at all. Similar to how we’ve had to modify our wardrobe these past few weeks, we have all had to modify our lives at home, school and work during a majority of 2020 to deal with COVID-19. I thought I would share with all of you how this has affected the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and how we have responded.
When things first ramped up, we changed our procedures on how and where we used our PPE’s or “personal protective equipment”. If we knew or suspected that the party(s) we had contact with showed signs or symptoms of COVID, we would not only put on the rubber gloves, but would now add face masks, eye protection and sometimes even a gown over our uniforms. We’ve modified our responses based on what medical information was obtained by the dispatcher and what the needs of EMS and Fire/Rescue.
We also modified our arrests of people on non-violent and non-personal crimes. If people had contact with our deputies and were subject to a DWI, theft or traffic related non-felony warrant, we would give them a court date and not bring them to jail unless otherwise mandated by statute.
This was done in an effort to keep our jail numbers down to reduce the chance of a COVID exposure. This was supported by state Court Administration as well as a majority of the judges across the state. Some court hearings were either continued or modified to a “phone or video hearing”. We have since resumed some in-person hearings as well as jury trials again. I know some people thought that we were not arresting people for DWI or traffic offenses. Not true! Our roads in Rice County have been witness to eight fatalities already in 2020.
Public safety cannot cease and we continue our proactive enforcement throughout the county in an effort to reduce the amount of serious injury and fatal crashes. I think some people were definitely surprised when they were stopped by a deputy. Some even commented, “I thought you weren’t stopping anyone due to COVID.” We did give a fair number of warnings for expired registration and driver licenses during COVID. We also gave a fair number of citations for driving without licenses, high speeds and DWI.
Speaking of the jail, we have screen everyone that entered the Sheriff’s Office secure areas in an effort to keep our facility COVID-free. If someone was arrested and ordered to be held, they were quarantined in clean areas. Correctional staff would also have to don additional PPEs similar to what our patrol staff was doing. Our staff transitioned to a team schedule where they worked with the same group of people in an effort to prevent a widespread outbreak of COVID throughout our staff.
Because of COVID, we could not have a jury trial in any of our courtrooms at the historic courthouse as the jury boxes and seats are permanently mounted in each courtroom. To meet the safe social distancing requirements for a jury trial, Rice County had to modify a newly constructed addition at the Government Center into what is now “Courtroom 5”. This allows us to socially distance up to 15 jurors in the room. Glass partitions were also placed at the attorney tables, Judge, court reporter and clerk to provide additional protection. Due to the limited space, we have the hearing televised in Courtroom 2 for public viewing. We added a weapon screening area immediately outside of Courtroom 5 as well. This is a scaled down version of the one we use at the main entrance to the courthouse. The glass partitions were also added to the courtrooms at the Courthouse as well.
In regard to Emergency Management, this played a very crucial role in dealing with the pandemic. Our Emergency Management director worked closely with local public health, the state Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health as well as other Emergency managers and first responders across the county and state. Jennifer Hauer-Schmitz and I would have daily meetings with department heads and staff from county administration, public health and social services. We’ve since scaled these back to two meetings a week. As sheriff, I was having weekly meetings with Commissioner of Public Safety and Corrections, as well as other chiefs and sheriffs from across our state in an attempt to be consistent and well informed on this ever-changing pandemic.
Rice County also had weekly and now biweekly meetings with mayors, city council personnel, city managers and administrators, commissioners, schools, health care providers, long term care and assisted living facilities in an attempt to keep everyone informed about what was happening, what needs were being met or not being met. I must say, that the training and networking that went on before COVID-19 was definitely a benefit to everyone affected by this. Having those plans in place and connections made ahead of time was a significant plus for us and I want to thank everyone who has worked with us throughout this tragic event.
Our Sheriff’s Office was the only county building that truly remained open for business throughout. Again, public safety is a must and the need does not stop during a pandemic. You and I are all very fortunate to have great workers not only at the Sheriff’s Office, but throughout Rice County. We’ve learned new and different ways of doing business. I want to give my staff a big shout out for all they’ve done to keep us COVID free and open for business. I also want to thank our fellow first responders, health care workers, highway and street workers, truck drivers, retail and grocery stores, hospitality staff, services stations, convenience stores, teachers, clergy, moms, dads and everyone who played a part in getting through this crazy 2020. WE are not out of the woods yet. Stay vigilant, be patient, use common sense, wash your hands, sanitize and stay home if you’re sick. My hope is that a vaccine is available in the very near future and that the numbers decrease so that we don’t lose any more loved ones to COVID. Many of us have lost a friend or family member to COVID.
Finally, we have to remember that if we are dealing with physical or emotional distress, seek help. Call your doctor, your therapist, your pastor or even a friend. If you need help, we are here for you. Look out for your friends and family, and be assertive and proactive in dealing with these life-altering thoughts and feelings.
Thanksgiving may look a lot different for us this year. Don’t blink … life can change direction for us in an instant. We still have so much to be thankful for. Stay healthy and be safe everyone!