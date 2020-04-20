Innovating the educational experience has been a focus for Tri-City United.
We’ve focused on personalizing learning to meet the needs of students and provide flexibility in layout and furniture in classrooms. TCU staff has applied these skills of innovation to meet the new situation of distance learning, a long term model of delivering new instruction while students are at home. As we continue to learn about this situation, TCU staff strives to empower learners, create new opportunities for student support, and further unite with parents and the community to support student Success.
Flexibility in learning
Tri-City United educators have taken on the challenge of looking at learning differently and adapted their support of students to activities which apply the knowledge they might have gained in the building to their homes. Just a few of these innovative experiences include:
TCU’s Physical Education Department who keep students active during this time as they record their exercise including how families are staying active together. TCU Le Center educator Phil Campbell started a Facebook channel featuring workouts for kids to do at home which has 2,100 members from all over the United States and the world.
First grade TCU Lonsdale teachers Cory Beisel and Kaymee Butler bring math and science into homes with activities students can create. Using a muffin tin or an egg carton with a coin total written in the bottom (ex. 54 cents), students coins to place the correct change in the baking cup paper. Rock hunts help students apply classification and help students learn more about the different types of rocks around them as well as how they were formed.
Fourth grade TCU Montgomery teacher Nyla Newton engages with the science concepts students would have been learning in school. She adapted experiments to use common materials and explains concepts through video experiments. Innovating the famous volcano project erupting with vinegar and baking soda, students see and recreate the way this reaction creates gas in the expansion of a sealed bag of these ingredients.
10th grade TCU High School teachers Carey Langer, Carolyn Harmeyer, and Erin Winters are working to connect Social Studies and English as students study and write about the interaction of folk and pop culture in a social media driven world. Students apply their previous study of the elements of culture and literature to analyze this interaction with their own lives and experiences including the creation of an archeological time capsule.
Student support
Other innovations redesign student support. TCU educators use Google Meet to video conference daily with students. This keeps students connected with their classmates while teachers use these and other created videos to deliver new information students to continue learning. Morning Meetings are held with elementary age children to focus on social and emotional development as well as keep the learning started in classrooms continued.
Teachers also hold questioning times for students to visit a video chat room, or call on the phone to receive help. Special Education and English Language teachers meet with the students they serve to support student organization, help them communicate with their subject area teachers, and ensure students receive the support they need. Lauren Sylvester and Carson McGivern are TCU substitute interns working with emergency worker students during childcare and providing homework help for students to call in and providing homework help and support for students as well.
In these efforts, Tri-City United recognizes the difficulties of families who are unable to gain internet access, and our tech staff, educators and administrators continue to work to provide support for these families. Free public wireless access points have been set up at Tri-City United Le Center, High School and Lonsdale parking lots and vans outfitted with wireless internet have been set up to provide some mobile support.
The key role of parents
In this time, the support and encouragement of Tri-City United parents is a difference maker for students and staff. Thank you, TCU parents and guardians! Your support of our Titans and their teachers is a much needed and extremely appreciated factor in this process. Please reach out to your child’s teacher with any questions or concerns you have. Keeping our students and communities safe and healthy has been our focus in this process all along, and United we can Succeed. Information for academic, technology, mental health, and other supports can be found on our Distance Learning website: tcu2905.us/page/9678.
Through this time Tri-City United staff and communities have shown that we continue to reach toward our mission: To Empower Learners, Create Opportunities, United for Success.