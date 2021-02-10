This week, we had an early release on Tuesday, Feb. 9 for staff development and conferences for K-8 staff. We also had an all district staff professional development day scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15. On the 9th, the plans are building specific based on district priorities and feedback from leadership teams. On the 15th, we'll focus on standards work, vertical alignment, social-emotional learning, and AVID work.
If the board makes the decision to return all seventh through 12th grade students to in-person learning, the proposal includes elimination of the 50-minute late start and return all buildings to their normal start times. The proposal also included Friday, Feb. 12 as teacher planning day for all staff pre-K-12 to prepare for the new model and schedule.
Improve student achievement
I know our principals spend a great deal of time in classrooms doing staff observations, instructional rounds and quick walkthroughs. One element they look for is a clear learning target visible to students as the lesson begins.
In an article on Edutopia, the author discusses the eight minutes that matter the most in a lesson. The best lessons start (first four minutes) with establishing goals, activating prior knowledge, or creating anticipation. The same lesson must check for understanding (last four minutes) in order to know if the lesson’s goal was achieved.
Four ways to start
YouTube: There’s something for every grade, curriculum area, and approach on YouTube.
Good News: Celebrate success - this builds comfort for students.
Cross Disciplines: Integrate other disciplines - students see that concepts co-exist in the web of knowledge.
Write for Four: Write about an essential question for four minutes.
Four ways to end
Level: Many students enjoy video games - have them identify their progress - beginner, heroic, legendary, etc.
Exit Tickets: These can serve as a formative assessment, self-analysis, instructional feedback, or open communication.
Mimic Social Media: Have students compose a social media message or an image to identify the learning of the day.
Post-It: Have students write one thing they learned on a Post-It and collect them. They can be read the next day, which may help others get a better understanding.
Raise the capacity for engagement and dialogue
Our staff at all the buildings will be engaging in parent teacher conferences over the next two weeks. The conferences are a great way to continue building relationships with our TCU families and have conversations about the positive things happening in your classrooms even in these different times.
The district has continued to partner with Le Sueur and Rice County to provide staff wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine the opportunity to get scheduled. We are now down to a fairly small number of individuals left to get their first dose.
Our hope is that by the end of this week everyone wanting the vaccine will have been provided with a chance to schedule an appointment. This week will also be the start of the cycle of staff starting to get their second dose of the vaccine.
Take care and stay healthy!