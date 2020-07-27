Before I get into trying to answer the question of ‘What will it be,’ I would like to provide a short introduction. I am Lonnie Seifert the Tri-City United superintendent as of July 1.
My experiences as an educator include being an elementary teacher, activities director/dean of students, assistant principal, principal, and for the last two years as a superintendent. I am humbled and proud to have the opportunity to work with the students, staff, families, school board and residents of TCU. My wife, Brenda, and I look forward to being part of the district and participating in the school and community events.
Now, back to the question. The most frequently asked question I have had over the past month has been, “Do you think we will be in school?.” It is a great question. The Minnesota Department of Education directed school districts to develop a plan for three different educational models. Those models are: face to face, which is a traditional model, distance learning, similar to last spring, and then a hybrid model, which uses a combination of the first two.
TCU school district administration and staff have been meeting throughout June and July to collaborate and develop a plan for each of the instructional models the state is considering.
Our planning has focused on providing a safe and healthy learning environment, meeting the needs of our students academically, socially, and emotionally, providing rigorous instruction, and maximizing the student in-person learning of all students. This is being done while the guidelines for the models have changed several times over the past few weeks. We have continued to monitor those guideline changes and adjust our plans accordingly. Now, we all wait, with anticipation, to receive a direction from the governor and the MDE.
The announcement is scheduled to come out on Thursday, July 30, which allows districts approximately a month to communicate and prepare for the school year. Once we have been told the model that will be used to start the year, our teams will work to finalize the details and begin the process of communicating with our families. Our goal is to provide accurate information in a timely manner to allow you to prepare for the school year. Please keep in mind that we will need to be flexible as we may move from one model to another due to the ongoing COVID situation.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me. I look forward to meeting and getting to know more of you throughout the year. Go Titans!