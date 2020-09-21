Farmers, you’ve likely heard about Palmer amaranth being found in some Minnesota conservation plantings and crop fields in recent years.
Palmer amaranth is a concern because it is a highly competitive pigweed. It can grow two to three inches per day, causing large yield reductions if it goes uncontrolled. Control is often challenging, because Palmer amaranth has resistance to many different herbicides. Palmer amaranth is on Minnesota’s prohibited noxious weed and seed list with the intention to eradicate it before it becomes widely established in the state.
There are several routes Palmer amaranth can take into Minnesota, one of them being in contaminated feed ingredients. Minnesota has at least one infestation in the state that has been attributed to arriving via contaminated cattle feed. The potential for this to happen again is high, especially when sourcing feed ingredients from areas where Palmer amaranth and other problematic weeds are more common.
For feed, the amount of risk for contamination with weed seeds depends on the type of feed and where it originates. Feed that has been ground, pelletized, or ensiled is less concerning compared to less-processed feed ingredients. Feed ingredients which are most concerning include feedstuffs coming from southern states where Palmer amaranth is more common and forages from weedy fields.
Any feed ingredient that was produced where Palmer amaranth is present in fields is more likely to become contaminated. Cottonseed and sunflower screenings have been the source of several infestations in the Midwest. Other feed ingredients, including hay, produced where Palmer amaranth is more common are also concerns.
Forage produced in weedy fields will likely contain weed seeds, whether harvested as dry hay or ensiled. Ensiling forages will help reduce the viability of weed seed but does not entirely solve the issue.
Animal digestion will not kill all of the seeds, either. Though it will reduce weed seed viability, feeding contaminated feed to livestock will not eliminate all Palmer amaranth seed. Palmer amaranth is a hard-coated seed. Grass and soft-coated broadleaf seeds are more easily destroyed in digestion than hard-coated seeds like Palmer amaranth.
One method that can more effectively destroy weed seeds is composting manure. Internal heat generated by properly composted manure will kill most weed seeds — even Palmer amaranth.
Aged manure is not the same as composted manure. Weed seeds are killed in composted manure due to warm temperatures (>140F) for several days. In typical on-farm composting sites, weed seed viability is typically reduced by >90%.
For more information on Palmer amaranth in manure visit: blog-crop-news.extension.umn.edu/2019/06/palmer-amaranth-in-manure-what-can-you.html.
Even with ideal feed and manure management, weed seed from contaminated feed ingredients can survive the process and cause issues. It is much easier to manage Palmer amaranth and other new weeds with prevention. Be on the lookout for Palmer amaranth and other new weeds around feed storage areas, feeding areas, near manure storage areas, and in fields with recent manure applications. For tips identifying Palmer amaranth, visit: extension.umn.edu/annual-broadleaf-weeds/preventing-palmer-amaranth-minnesota.