Now that this long, unprecedented session has finally come to a close, it gives us time to reflect. We were able to reaffirm our commitment to Minnesotans and provide them greater opportunities to thrive. While we faced many obstacles along the way, we were able to finish strong and see some form of normalcy reinstated.
As Chair of the Housing Committee, it has been my duty to navigate through the Eviction Moratorium and find a balanced approach that included support for housing providers and those who needed financial assistance with resources available. It has also been my mission to make the pathway to homeownership easier for all Minnesotans and to make the ‘American Dream’ obtainable for all.
Additionally, we were able to secure the largest education funding increase in 15 years, of which, more than 80% of the new funding is placed on the state education formula. Money will be sent directly to local school districts, allowing them the flexibility to spend based on each district’s specific needs. Taking money out of the hands of bureaucrats in St. Paul and giving it to the districts directly will help to ensure our students are receiving the best education Minnesota has to offer them.
With overwhelming bipartisan support, we were also able to pass the Jobs & Economic Growth bill which prioritizes economic recovery for the entire state and helping Minnesotans get back to work, without adding new burdens or regulations that would hinder small business from recreating jobs. The bill focuses on economic recovery, workforce training and business development services. It also helps address the childcare shortages that many families have been struggling with throughout the pandemic.
In order to jump start our economy, it’s imperative we have an ample workforce ready to charge on. The $944 million tax bill aimed at helping workers and small business owners recover from COVID-19 was a surprising accomplishment that will help many to get back on their feet. The bill does not include any of the significant tax hikes proposed by Gov. Walz or Democrats in the House of Representatives, both of whom proposed raising taxes by over $1 billion. Our Minnesota families have already been through enough this year and don’t need to be burdened with additional taxes.
The past year has been especially challenging for several reasons: businesses were forced to close, local economies halted, and our students learning was moved out of the classroom and online. I am excited to see Minnesota thrive again and have families rise out of this unprecedented year triumphantly. I’m happy to see what the future holds and to continue representing the great people of District 20.