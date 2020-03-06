With the City’s contract with Waste Management ending at the end of March, the City Council in January approved a Request for Proposals for garbage and recycling services.
The RFP was sent to 10 regional companies, four of which submitted proposal: West Central Sanitation, Waste Management, Dick’s Sanitation and The Buckingham Cos.
Based on a review of the overall proposals, rates for the next five years, good referrals for other communities and the fact that residents will collectively save $142,000 compared to the next lowest bidder, city staff recommended approving a contract with West Central Sanitation for the next Five years. West Central Sanitation, a Minnesota company, family owned and operated is in their 41st year of providing trash and recycling collection services to over 140 communities in 21 counties in Minnesota.
West Central Sanitation provides residential, commercial and industrial customers with dependable and affordable waste removal.
“Our company is service driven” said Don Williamson, owner. “Everyday we strive to live up to our motto, ‘Good Neighbors You’ve Come to Trust.’ We are very excited to become a true community partner with the city of Lonsdale”.
West Central Sanitation has a staff of over 125 employees and a fleet of 80 trucks. West Central Sanitation’s main office is in Willmar and Lonsdale will be serviced out of its Mankato facility.
All residents will see a savings on their basic garbage service. At their meeting held on March 5, the council approved the agreement with West Central and service will begin April 2. Between now and then, residents will receive a letter from West Central requesting cart size information as new carts will be provided at no cost to residents.
So there is a smooth transition, please respond to West Central as quickly as possible. If no response is provided, residents will be provided a 64-gallon cart so service can continue uninterrupted. If a different cart size is desired, that will be coordinated with West Central Sanitation. Waste Management will pick up the current garbage carts following the March 26/27 pick up dates.
In regard to service, the only difference besides cost, will be a different cart and a different color truck picking up your garbage. The day your garbage/recycling is currently picked up will continue to be your service day. West Central Sanitation will be utilizing Compressed Natural Gas trucks, which are cleaner, greener and quieter than diesel trucks. West Central Sanitation will also pick up recyclables every other week, provide a centralized Spring Clean Up similar to what has been done in the past and can coordinate pick up of white goods such as washers/dryers, mattress, freezers, microwaves, electronic, etc. for an additional fee. In addition, residents can contact West Central Sanitation and have yard waste and bundles of branches picked up for an additional fee.
The Youth Recycling program that promotes increased recycling and awareness of its benefits will continue with civic organizations receiving a financial contribution for their efforts.
The decision to switch to West Central Sanitation came down to cost and the good references provided such as “very customer orientated,” “very impressed with West Central Sanitation and they have done what they said they would do,” “very pleased with West Central Sanitation and they have done a good job” and “West Central employees are honest and true to their word”.
The city has contracted with Waste Management since 2005, when they purchased Novak Sanitation. Waste Management has done a good job providing garbage/recycling services and were a good corporate citizen by providing nearly $20,000 to various civic organizations through its Green Team Recycling program, free services for Community Days and donations to other area organizations.
The city has enjoyed working with and has had a good working relationship with Waste Management over the last 15 years and looks forward to same relationship with West Central Sanitation.
Proposals and associated document can be viewed at bit.ly/2VS7ucU.