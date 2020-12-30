The power to limit the spread of the virus is still in our hands. What we do, and don’t do, can save lives.
Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged us to stay disciplined in December. He sympathizes with our COVID-19 weariness, and knows we want to celebrate the holidays with friends and loved ones. He also warned that Christmas and New Year’s gatherings could be “even more of a challenge” than Thanksgiving as we try to control the virus.
Health officials say that the expected post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge has arrived. A Healthline article by Roz Plater quotes Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Dr. Robert Redfield, as saying, “We are in the timeframe now that probably for the next 60 to 90 days we’re going to have more deaths per day (nationally) than we had at 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor.”
In a recent radio interview, Dr. Michael Osterholm, our Minneosota virus expert, said that if our battle with COVID-19 was a nine inning baseball game, we’d be in the “bottom of the fourth inning.” With the first health care workers and long term care residents in Minnesota scheduled to be vaccinated before Christmas, I was hoping we might be in the seventh inning stretch. Osterholm says a difficult winter is ahead.
We are all tired of dealing with COVID. I am too, but I join my voice with the voices of leaders encouraging us to stay disciplined in December. Please wear masks, stay home when you are sick, and avoid gathering socially indoors with those outside your immediate family bubble. The most difficult part is this applies to holiday gatherings too. We really need to stay home. Making good choices together will save lives.
While we make sacrifices to limit the spread of the virus, we need state and federal elected leaders to act to provide relief for families who are hurting due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.
I support a three month extension of unemployment benefits in Minnesota. Approximately 120,000 Minnesotans are in danger of losing their unemployment benefits by the end of the year, a staggering number. But we all know that the reason people are still unemployed, COVID-19, hasn’t gone away. We need to extend these benefits.
Additional housing assistance is needed to avoid a wave of evictions. Health care supports are needed for child care centers so that they can cover additional costs they’ve incurred due to the virus. Restaurants, bars, and more small businesses need relief. There are vulnerable families that need additional support to buy food, rent, and medicine. There is so much need. The state and federal government must come through for Minnesota families.
I am hopeful about the arrival of the vaccine, and my eyes are focused on the light at the end of the COVID tunnel. We also need to stay focused on how our actions impact our neighbors. Now is when we need to stay together.