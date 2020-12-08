This year, keep it simple and keep it local. Find all of your holiday gifts at the Cannon Valley Farmers Market. Locally grown and made gifts express thoughtfulness and intention. The Cannon Valley Farmers Market, held Saturdays 1-4 p.m. at the Faribo West Mall, has 20 local food and farm vendors with ample space to shop safely. Pre-ordering is available and recommended for a quicker shopping experience.
Create a Cannon Valley Farmers Market gift box. For a personal care box, include beeswax honey soaps, lotions, and lip balms or goat milk soaps and lotions. Mix and match cheese, honey, maple syrup, locally roasted coffee, homemade peanut butter, and jelly to make a local foodie basket. Add homemade pickles or salsa to spice it up.
Do you have a conscious meat eater on your list? Create a customized market box of local meat cuts combining different pasture-raised pork, grass-fed beef, and lamb cuts from different farmers. Pick up beef sticks and summer sausage for stocking stuffers. For a meatier gift, order a half hog or a quarter beef for those avidly cooking at home during this pandemic.
Do you have a knitter on your list? The Cannon Valley Farmers Market has at least three fiber farmers every weekend. For beginning knitters, find mill spun yarns ranging from bulky to fingering weight, as well as handspun yarns. Gift core spun yarns for weaving, or choose from a variety of batts, roving, and cloud (fluffy fiber ready to spin) for more advanced spinners. Some vendors offer naturally dyed fabrics from foraged foods from their farm. Each specializes in a different breed of sheep and some farmers can even tell you the name of each sheep from which the raw wool has been sheared.
Local wool dryer balls make great stocking stuffers. Some fiber farmers even offer finished products like sheepskins, pillows, and blankets. What better way to spend the cold Minnesota nights than curled up in a blanket from locally raised sheep while scrolling through the farmers Instagram page to see the sheep that provided the wool?
Finally, if you’d like to give the gift of cookies but don’t want to do all the baking home alone, let the market bakers do it for you. The Giant’s House Bakery offers holiday cookie boxes. Rebecca’s Greek Kouzina makes biscotti and Greek pastries. Talk with them about custom orders that fit your holiday sweet tooth.
This year, give a conscious, sustainable local gift. At the farmers’ market, each vendor can share how they raise their animals, grow their garden, or bake and make their products.
The Cannon Valley Farmers Market is held Saturday, Dec. 5, 12, and 19 from 1-4 p.m. at the Faribo West Mall. Masks are required. Pre-ordering is available and recommended. For more details on the market and a full list of vendors and links to contact them, visit cannonvalleygrown.org/cannon-valley-farmers-market or visit the Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market Facebook or Instagram page.
More market dates will occur in 2021 on the third Saturday of each month through May.