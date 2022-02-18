The winter ice fishing season is winding down. At least the portion of the season when permanent ice houses are allowed on the lakes. Fishers and non-fishers alike marvel at some of these houses.
They vary from small made at home shacks, to palatial and gigantic houses with paneled walls, gas fireplaces and a price tag in the many thousands of dollars. They form little villages on the ice and look quaint and homey sitting out on the lake, like you could knock on the door and get a cookie.
My preference is for small portable houses that can be easily set up, and just as easily moved to a new spot if the fish are not biting. Moving to a new spot when action slows down is not easy when your fish house is bigger than what some people live in.
Shelter definitions and rules fill a good portion of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource booklet, and suffice it to say that all non-portable houses must be licensed and having wheels does not make the house portable. My little tent-like shelters, I have two, do not have to be licensed unless I leave it unattended, which I never do.
The point of all this is that we are getting closer to the dates and times permanent houses need to be removed from the ice and anglers should start to get ready. Moving houses can be an arduous process and preparations should start sooner rather than later.
Weather is one important factor to consider. Sudden warm-ups and melting not only make removal more difficult, but also more hazardous. It’s no fun struggling through water and ice to get to the shelter, hook it up and haul it out with a pickup.
I’ve been on a few of those late season adventures helping out friends and it isn’t entertaining. Wheeled shelters make it somewhat easier, but when conditions aren’t perfect, it can be tough. See, melt and refreeze can seal the house to the surface and complicate removal.
If the fish house is homemade and on skids that slide across the ice’s surface, thawing and refreeze cause even more problems. The right way to approach it is to be aware of conditions leading up to removal and raise the house enough with additional wood blocks to keep it from freezing in.
If this step isn’t taken then be sure to bring along spuds and picks to chip the ice away from the house enabling it to be removed. This is a lot of work and isn’t something one wants to do in the wet and cold.
It is also possible to chisel out enough space to get floor jacks under the house, lift it and pop it free. It isn’t easy.
Of course, If you keep and eye on the weather you can remove the house on a balmy day when the ice has turned back to water. There are much fewer problems.
The state of Minnesota has two zones for house removal, north and south. North of highway ten the removal date is March twenty-first, and south of highway ten, our region, March seventh is the removal date.
If not removed by the deadline, the house and its contents can be seized by the DNR and owner prosecuted. Oh and don’t think you can pull the house to a public access and leave it there, that is also prohibited.
There are special rules for border waters so check the DNR booklet for more information.
As an important side note, every year there are a number of stories on the news about the garbage left on lakes after house removal. Like it or not, outdoors people frequently get measured by the actions of the worst of us. The news stories feature junk left behind on the ice. Piles of bottles and cans and other garbage. Sometimes ice house owners just light the house on fire when it can’t be removed, a real sad sight.
Hopefully, with a little preplanning, all that negative publicity can be avoided. I know it seems like there’s plenty of time, but the deadline, like all deadlines, can sneak up on you.
Ice fishing is a great way to enjoy winter outdoors. There’s nothing like sitting on the ice, especially at night. Stepping outside into the cold, gazing up at the stars and enjoying the silence of a winter night is magical. Thinking about moving your ice house is not magical, but planning now can really help.