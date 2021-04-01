March 26 marked the completion of 34 years of service in the Army National Guard. It has been an honor and privilege to serve my community in this way. In my 34 years with the Army National Guard, I worked with and led Minnesota’s finest men and women. I am constantly inspired by their service and I am humbled by the opportunity to stand alongside them.
Standing up for Minnesota’s businesses
Our businesses need the legislature to act quickly to pass PPP conformity. As a banker, I worked with companies to secure PPP loans early in the pandemic so they could keep their workers and meet their overhead costs. I find it very disheartening that a PPP bill passed with a veto-proof majority in the Senate, and yet the House cannot pass one of our own. If the legislature does not act, we will be the only state in the upper Midwest to tax these funds.
I will keep fighting to pass PPP conformity for our businesses now. It is unconscionable that the House DFL is continuing to hold up this legislation. We cannot use businesses as a bargaining chip in a year where they have been devastated by shutdowns.
Funding summer learning
A bill to fund summer learning was brought to the House floor last week, but it did not fully fund summer school. Only 36% of the funding went directly to schools and only 27% of the funds went toward K-12 summer programs. Most concerning, significant portions of the bill had no funding tied to in-person learning requirements – supposedly the entire point of funding summer school.
We need to make sure students can get back on track after a year of classroom disruptions caused by the Governor’s school closures. Funding needs to go directly to schools for in-person learning. I will keep fighting to make sure our students, parents, teachers, and administrators have the resources they need to help our kids recover from lost learning.
