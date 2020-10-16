If you’re a farmer or rancher whose operation has been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, consider applying for the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP 2). The deadline to apply for CFAP 2 is Dec. 11, 2020.
CFAP 2 is based on your 2019 sales and covers a broader array of crops and livestock than the first CFAP did. CFAP 2 is a separate program from CFAP 1 with a separate application. This means that if you are eligible, you can apply for CFAP 2 regardless of whether you participated in CFAP 1 or any other FSA program. Even if you were not eligible for the first CFAP, you should still take a look at CFAP 2.
CFAP 2 will provide producers with financial assistance that gives them the ability to absorb some of the increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible commodities for CFAP 2 include:
• Row crops (such as alfalfa, corn, soybeans, oats, wheat, and more)
• Specialty crops (more than 230 fruit, horticulture, and nut commodities – along with honey, maple sap, and indigo)
• Livestock (such as beef cattle, hogs and pigs, lambs and sheep)
• Specialty livestock (such as ducks, geese, turkey, rabbits, llamas, and more)
• Dairy (cow milk and goat milk)
• Floriculture and nursery crops (cut flowers, cut greenery, Christmas trees, and more)
• Wool
• Aquaculture
• Broilers and eggs
• Tobacco
There are many eligible items and some additional guidelines within each of these categories, so be sure to do some digging if you have any questions. For more information on CFAP eligible commodities, visit farmers.gov/cfap.
To complete the CFAP 2 application, producers will need to reference their sales, inventory, and other records. However, since CFAP 2 is a self-certification program, this documentation will not need to be submitted with the application. But, because applications are subject to County Committee review and spot check, some producers will be required to provide documentation.
For this reason, producers should hold on to the records and documentation they use to complete the application. Information on additional documents is provided at farmers.gov/cfap/apply.
If you’d like assistance with or have questions about your application, please call the FSA office at your local USDA Service Center. A call center is also available for producers who would like additional one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process. Please call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.
If you have remaining questions about the first round of CFAP, the application period for which ran from May 26 - Sept. 11, visit farmers.gov/cfap1. If you’d like more information about CFAP 2, visit farmers.gov/cfap, plus UMN Extension has a podcast explaining CFAP 2, available at z.umn.edu/CFAP2podcast. You can also contact me.