Tri-City United Schools hosted a New Construction Open House on Dec. 10 to display the 21st century classroom wing which has seven rooms comprising: five Flexible-Learning Spaces, two PLTW-ROBOTICS & Engineering Labs and a CTE/Construction Trades and Ag-Science Shop.
The final phase of construction on the voter-approved 2018 bond referendum is the new, 700-seat state-of-the-art, multi-function Performing Arts Center (PAC). The most common statement by over 150 open house visitors was, “Wow, I cannot believe this exists in our small towns!!”
All systems and PAC elements were displayed during the Dec 10 Community and Parent Open House. TCU would like to thank Steve Zoubek and the entire Met-Con Cos. team for making everything happen, as planned and in timely fashion.
For those who were not able to join us at the open house, there will be a movie-musical presentation of “Singin’ in the Grain” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at the PAC. This will allow others to see the new performance space and enjoy a winter Sunday afternoon.
“Singin’ in the Grain” captures what it means to be a Czech-American today and, by extension, one’s own identity as an American.
Tickets are $8 each and are available online at vancoevents.com/us/book/event?eid=610.
The link is also at the TCU Community Education website, tcu2905.us/page/4231. Click ‘Select’ on the seating.