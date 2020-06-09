Wow, back in January when my decision was made to retire I had no idea how quickly the months would fly by; or what would take place during those months. Obviously, none of us did.
This will be my last newspaper article as your Tri-City United superintendent. Feelings of gratefulness, honor and pride are deeply within my heart and I thank you all for allowing me to serve in this very important role.
TCU staff met over digital means last Monday for our last staff meeting of the school year. It was a time to celebrate, honor and remember the excellent people who serve in this wonderful one of a kind district.
We honored Carol Lilla, a true Titan, who positively affected so very many lives. We celebrated 11 TCU Staff who are retiring at the conclusion of this school or did so during this past year. Their years of service just to TCU or previous Le Center or Montgomery-Lonsdale totals 207 years; and when you consider their time in education overall prior to TCU, that total increases to 286 years.
We remembered the beginnings of Tri-City United School District and all we have collectively created since the start. We must always remember the dreams and vision of what TCU was and is grounded in. It was and is about students! Opportunities! Recognizing that we are stronger together. A “what if” attitude and vision.
It was and is about hopes and dreams and it has not been easy, but a dedicated focus on Every Student, Every Day and wide ranging opportunities for students have become a reality because of our top notch staff, outstanding students, supportive parents and caring community members.
The lyrics to the song, “A Million Dreams” from the movie, “The Greatest Showman” came to mind while preparing the end of the school year celebration. “I close my eyes and I can see the world that’s waiting up for me, ...where no one’s been before, but it feels like home. …A million dreams for the world we’re gonna make.”
Together we have created and continue to be a part of something incredibly special, a place that feels like home, and one that came to be because of dreams for our children, our students, and all of our future.
With all that is happening in our nation and state with the pandemic, the death of George Floyd and actions of a few that do not represent the whole, and the subsequent violence and disruption; now more than ever we as a Tri-City United School District and communities need to continue the focus on every student. I firmly believe that this focus of all will carry forward.
It truly has been an honor to serve as your superintendent and to be a part of this very special Tri-City United School District. Thank you all!
As I wrote a few months ago, what an honor to be amongs such inspirers!