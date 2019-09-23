Community open houses — gratitude
Thank you to the many Tri-City United residents who came to one or two or even all three of our Community Open Houses to view the building projects these past two weeks. The responses and feedback was very positive and we appreciate the time you took to attend.
If you were not able to attend, please contact our TCU District Office at 507-364-8100 or any of our TCU schools to set up a tour. We are proud of our schools, thankful to our TCU residents, and always willing to show you our wonderful learning environments.
We do have one more Community Open House on the horizon from 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at TCU High School. This open house is later in the school year so that our community members can see the classroom additions, labs, ag shop and performing arts center, which is scheduled to be completed until later this fall.
Perseverance
The dictionary definition of per·se·ver·ance is “persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success”. I’m sure we can all think of someone who has demonstrated perseverance. As I think of someone; or people who have and are demonstrating perseverance, I think of our TCU students who have and are trying something completely new.
Chances are that few of us actually remember the day we learned to read with ease, it just isn’t something that sticks out in our memories. But as educators, we have the joy of being an integral part of developing this incredible skill as our students unlock the “magic” of letters becoming words becoming meaningful stories, whether quickly or with multiple tries. Reading truly takes trial and error; yes perseverance.
Back in October, 2017; I wrote a newspaper article about celebrating firsts. That fall was the first year that Tri-City United formed our Titans girls’ swimming team. Our student-athletes were over the top excited to have our first meets; and to actually host a home swim meet. Since then, we have grown to add diving to our team and individuals are continuously improving on their personal bests along with first and second place finishes, and we are hosting multiple meets. Yes, perseverance.
This fall, Tri-City United had another first with the formation of both girls’ and boys’ soccer teams. TCU attempted to start soccer last year and set the guideline of needing 20 or more student athletes fully committed to participating. Unfortunately, we did not reach that threshold to start the teams. The girls’ team wasn’t close to the number 20 and the boys’ team was close but not quite there.
Here’s where perseverance shines through. Not only did the boys’ numbers grow to over 20, they now have enough student athletes to field a JV and varsity team; and won their first match. The Titans girls’ numbers went from single digits to over 20 and their true perseverance shows with every match. They simply won’t give up and the pure joy and excitement by both the girls’ team and fans when they scored their first goal was over the top. I was so thankful to be in the stands and cheer right along with our students and parents.
Yes, perseverance is evident as our children unlock the “magic” of letters becoming complete stories as they become readers. Perseverance is also evident as students take a chance on trying something completely new and joining a team that never existed before, becoming teammates with a lifelong connection, and experiencing the joy of being a part of something bigger than themselves.
We invite and encourage our TCU community members to be a part of these incredible learning experiences with our students within our schools as volunteer or beyond the school day at their events. You’ll see magic and perseverance first hand.
Thank you all for being a vital part of Tri-City United School District.