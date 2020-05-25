<&firstgraph>As we have been responding together to COVID-19 these last few months, we have seen clearly that Minnesotans care about one another. Health care workers and first responders are caring for us even when it puts them at greater risk. Business owners are reinventing how they deliver their services to keep their business going, but also to keep customers safe. Grocery store workers, truck drivers, packing plant workers and farmers are doing the work of keeping food on our tables. Teachers, faith leaders and providers of social services are working creatively to connect and make a difference. Neighbors are checking in on one another.
<&firstgraph>This pandemic has shown the importance of a state government that cares for us too.
<&firstgraph>The Governor has been making one difficult decision after another to slow the spread of the virus and save lives. The stay-at-home order has been extremely hard, and it gave us time to better prepare our healthcare system for the surge of cases. We want ICU beds and ventilators available for every Minnesotan who needs one.
<&firstgraph>In the House DFL, we have been focused on the economic security that will help Minnesotans make it through this crisis. We want Minnesotans to have what they need, and we don’t want to leave anyone behind.
<&firstgraph>Our most recent Economic Security Package included 55 million dollars for small businesses who don’t qualify for federal grants, 100 million dollars for assistance for renters and landlords to keep people in their homes, and 15 million dollars for high speed broadband grants so that children can do their homework and parents can do their jobs.
<&firstgraph>I took the lead in developing and championing one provision in this package, $26 million dollars for wages and sick leave for Personal Care Assistants. PCAs provide essential care for people with disabilities and older adults in their homes. Due to low wages, there was a shortage of PCAs before COVID-19 and there is a greater shortage now. This funding will help us retain and recruit more PCAs. We want to make sure that people with disabilities and older adults can access the care they need.
<&firstgraph>I have also been focused on doing all we can to keep farmers on the farm. The disruptions caused by COVID-19 have been extremely difficult on farmers. I authored a bill that extends the timeframe for farmer lender mediation, essentially pausing foreclosure proceedings for farmers until Dec. 1, 2020. This bill passed the House floor 134-0. It passed the Senate unanimously too and will be on its way to the Governor’s desk for signature. The crisis facing farmers isn’t their fault. Keeping farmers on the farm is important for farmers and their families, the health of our rural communities and the stability of our food supply.
<&firstgraph>In the House DFL, we have been focused on keeping Minnesotans safe and supporting those who are economically vulnerable due to the disruptions caused COVID-19. We will continue to care for the needs of Minnesotans.