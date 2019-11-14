To the editor:
I read with great interest the Sept. 10 article concerning the city council's support of new residential developments.
We moved to Lonsdale in 2004 from the state of Wyoming. After living in Wyoming for 31 years we had a desire to be located somewhat closer to health care, shopping and the airport. Living in Wyoming we would need to travel at least two to four hours to shop at a WalMart or Target, to receive specialized health care or go to an airport with commercial flights.
We found the "small town" character of Lonsdale to be the perfect location for us to purchase a home meeting our needs. Now fifteen years later Lonsdale has changed, but it is still the perfect location for us. It still has the "small town feel" even though the community has grown and experienced changes. I feel the growth has been under control because of the watchful eyes of the city council and staff.
My concern is for the future of Lonsdale. As we view the projected growth twenty years from now, do we as citizens of Lonsdale want to see Lonsdale grow into an Apple Valley, Lakeville, Savage, Prior Lake or Shakopee? Do we want their strip malls, traffic, crime and congestion?
I understand it is difficult to curb the growth of a community. Some citizens feel the need for fast food restaurants, strip malls etc. but in doing this we may sacrifice the heart of the community. In Lonsdale we have great "mom and pop" businesses who provide personal services. They respond to the needs of the community. If a person needs more than this, it is a short drive to the extra services that one desires.
The growth of Lonsdale is in the hands and hearts of its citizens and the city council, not the developers. The question is;"In 2040 will Lonsdale be a city like its metro neighbors to the north or will it have maintained its small town charm?"
Wayne Bakke
Lonsdale