It’s no secret the weather conditions have been hot and dry. Temperatures have reached the 90’s, and the blowing wind has made it feel like a convection oven outside. Predictions for this summer’s forecasts do not show signs of this changing. The limited moisture being provided has plants already starting to show signs of stress. With this in mind, it’s important to start thinking about pasture saving approaches now, to help ensure pastures can hold up to the summer grazing pressures.
It is important to be mindful not to overgraze in drought periods. Keeping proper stocking densities and ensuring to not graze grasses too short is the best way to keep pastures producing. The longer the residue left behind from grazing, the better. Plants use their leaves to photosynthesize and have an easier time regenerating if there are more leaves, and don’t have to work to completely regrow from the roots. Keeping grasses longer also helps keep moisture in the soil, giving a better opportunity for plant longevity in the hot dry conditions.
To prevent overgrazing, consider using rotational grazing or mob grazing techniques.
Rotational grazing involves dividing the entire pasture into smaller sections and moving livestock from section to section after the grasses are eaten down to about 4 inches, but with it being this dry, keeping it longer isn’t a bad idea. The smaller pasture allows for a shorter period of time for that pasture to be grazed, but if it is allowed adequate resting time, can lead to greater forage production. Mob grazing is a technique that has livestock in a small area for a very short period of time, eliminating the opportunity for the animals to pick through and choose which forages to eat. This forces them to eat everything down, and allows for equal manure distribution for more thorough fertilization.
Another way to reduce grazing pressure is to have a sacrifice area and have supplemental feed available. A sacrifice area is going to be denuded of vegetation and have a build up of manure and feed. Animals can be kept in this area and supplied supplemental feed to give pastures a break. Typical supplemental feed sources include hay and feed. Some may not want to tap into winter hay storages, and may also be concerned about corn and soybean prices. An upcoming option available for producers to use are vegetable crop byproducts. Things such as peas vines and vegetable silage are surprisingly high in fiber, provide adequate protein, and decent energy.
A way to stress less about meeting nutritional needs in feed sources could be weaning calves early. Calves are still going to need adequate nutrition to meet their daily energy requirement while growing, but weaning early can take stress off the cows. If the cows are no longer having to produce milk to feed a calf, a lower quality feed can be provided.
These are just a brief overview of a few of the options available to help pastures endure through this dry summer. For more information on any of these pasture saving methods and more, please contact your local Extension Educator at 507-444-7691.
Source: Mercedes Moffett, Rice and Steele County Interim Extension Educator, and Troy Salzer, St. Louis County Extension Educator.