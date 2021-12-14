Many farmers and landowners are likely making plans for next year’s growing season. These plans usually include ordering seed, thinking about herbicide programs, and often, thinking about land rental agreements. Agricultural leases play an important role in many farming operations; the number of farm operators who rent land continues to rise as farm land is transitioned to owners who do not farm. Farm land rental rates are the largest input cost a farmer has, and being well informed about the various types of rental agreements and the factors that affect rent is beneficial for farmers and landowners alike.
Agricultural leases are divided into three general categories: cash, crop share, and flexible agreement. A cash lease involves a cash payment of a specified sum in exchange for the use of farmland. This way, the landlord receives a certain amount of rent regardless of the crop yields or prices. Also, the farmer gets sole jurisdiction for making the management decisions regarding the production of the land, though terms regarding specific management decisions can be added in the lease.
With a crop share lease, the landlord and farmer each receive a predetermined percentage of the crop based on their contributions to production. With this type of lease, both the landlord and farmer may supply part of the equipment and inputs such as seed, fertilizer, and pesticides. In contrast to a cash lease, the landlord and the farmer may share management responsibilities regarding crop production.
Although the cash lease is still the most common arrangement, flexible lease agreement leases are also an option and are becoming increasingly popular. To counteract the uncertainty of fluctuating markets and variable yields, flexible agreement leases allow rent to be determined after the year’s crop is harvested. The final rental rate is based on actual prices and/or yields attained each year. The benefits of flexible agreement leases are that the actual rent paid adjusts automatically as yields or prices fluctuate, and risks and profit opportunities are shared between the owner and farmer.
For guidance in determining what kind of lease works for you, and to learn how to create an agreement which is fair for both the landowner and the farmer, visit: extension.umn.edu/business/farmland-rent-and-economics.
The Extension land rent web page covers local, historic and projected farmland rental rate trends, as well as current farmland values and sales. Worksheets are available for landowners and farmer-operators to calculate costs, determine how much farmers can afford on rent, and determine the rate of return to the landlord at current market values.