You may have already heard about this strange occurrence, but it is worth mentioning again as the weirdness continues. Just to add one more bizarre thing to 2020, Minnesota residents are receiving unsolicited “mystery” seed packets that appear to be coming from China.
As it turns out, Minnesota is not alone in this oddity. Officials in other states, including Louisiana, Utah, Virginia and Washington, have reported similar situations. Any Minnesotan receiving a package of seeds they did not order should contact the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).
Overall, do not plant these seeds, do not open the packets, and do not just throw these away. If you receive a seed packet, contact MDA’s Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us and provide your name, contact information, and the date the package was received. Officials will coordinate shipping the packaging and contents to the MDA Seed Program.
It was initially unknown what could be in these packets; speculations ranged from seeds from an invasive plant to seed that might contain a seed-borne disease we don’t have in the USA.
Additionally, some packets appeared to have an unknown seed treatment applied to them, meaning that the safety of the product is unknown.
In a July 31 update, the MDA stated that the packages its analyzed have contained a variety of seeds. Seed analysts with the MDA Laboratory have identified some as cosmos, radish, mung bean, juniper, basil, cucurbit and zinnia. While these are not seeds from invasive plants, the seeds may carry diseases or pests. So far, there is no indication these unsolicited seeds have gone through appropriate inspection or that they are properly labeled.
Again, you should do the following if you receive an unsolicited package of seeds:
• Do not throw away the package or its contents.
• Do not plant the seeds.
• Contact Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us and provide your name, contact information, and the date the package was received.
Another update from the MDA noted that some recipients have already planted the seeds. They advise, “While plants and soil are usually prohibited from trash collection, in this unusual situation, pull up the plants, double bag them and the surrounding soil, and dispose of everything in the trash. Do not compost the seeds, plants, or soil. Please notify the MDA if you have disposed of any seeds.”
Some general advice from the MDA: buy seeds from a reputable source. According to Minnesota law, all seeds sold in the state must be properly labeled, and those selling seeds are required to have a permit from the MDA. You can look up seed permit holders on the MDA website at mda.state.mn.us. Never plant unlabeled or unknown seeds.
The MDA is working with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance Program on identification and destruction of the seeds.
For more information, see the MDA’s most recent press release at state.mn.us/minnesotans-continue-report-unsolicited-seeds-arriving-mail.