Interested in learning about an opportunity to introduce the first commercially available perennial wheatgrass into your crop rotations? From 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 28 check out a field day tour explaining all about the new upcoming crop Kernza in Goodhue.
Kernza is a perennial wheatgrass that is closely related to wheat. Since 2003, modifications have been made to the plant to make it improve yield per head, increase seed size, have earlier maturity, among other things. These improvements have been made in part by the Forever Green Initiative through the University of Minnesota. The Forever Green Initiative works towards encouraging growth on ground throughout all seasons, as well as developing new crops for soil improvement and new options for consumers.
Introducing a perennial crop to a typical crop rotation can provide a ton of new benefits. The root system for this plant has been shown to reach depths as far down as 10 feet. These depths improve soil fertility and water filtration. Along with this being a perennial it can reduce soil tillage and erosion by not disturbing the soil as frequently as traditional annual crops. This in turn can improve farmer availability and production dollars by requiring less time planting in the field, along with better retention of soil and fertilizers.
While Kernza is still in the process of reaching the yield capacity of traditional wheat, it still is capable of high productivity for farmers. Kernza can produce over 3 tons of biomass per acre that can be a well unutilized forage for cattle. The grain itself has high protein, fat, and fiber content. Each of these can be beneficial in cattle diets.
Along with helping to feed livestock, Kernza is also beginning to grow as a market for human consumption. The grains from Kernza have begun to be incorporated into crackers, tortillas, breads, brewing, and distilling. Some of these products will be available for sampling at the field day.
For more information on attending the field day, please visit www.kernza.org to register for the event. If any of this information is of interest, and/or you may be interested in growing Kernza, visit https://kernza.org/now-open-for-enrollment-eeco-pilot-program/ to enroll in the pilot program for growing the crop.