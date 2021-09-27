Do you think Joe Biden is actually leading the United States in regard to the horribly bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan or the flood of illegals at our Southern border? For that matter does he think he can legally mandate the wearing of masks or force individuals to take a vaccine that they have refused?
Do you trust Biden to be the person to decide whether we should launch a nuclear attack? Is he strong enough to stand up to Vladimir Putin? He has already alienated our Allies, England and France by signing an agreement with Australia for submarines. Britain has said they may have to seek assistance from China and Russia to moderate the Taliban’s influence since the USA has fallen in worldwide influence. In England and other countries, they call him a buffoon or say he’s imbecilic.
You all remember his confusion during the presidential campaign, the random off-topic rambling. And it continues to this day, however you won’t learn about it from the mainstream newspapers or television.
We are being kept in the dark to bolster his presidency. But research the issue on the internet and you’ll learn of dozens of instances where his mind wandered and his answers didn’t come close to the question asked.
He has very few press conferences, and is given a list of names of reporters that he should call on. And they ask “powder puff” questions. Then he says “he’ll get in trouble” if he allows more questions. He has used a similar phrase at every press conference.
So who will he “get in trouble” with? Who’s stifling his opportunity to speak to the media? Doesn’t he hold the most powerful office in the world; but someone else decides who he should talk to, and bans him from saying more than “they” allow? It seems that the Democrat Party has appointed someone or some group to intimidate him if he doesn’t follow orders.
These are valid questions. It is completely obvious that he is failing mentally, possibly to dementia, and it should worry us all. We should be told the truth about his condition. He should be tested for mental acuity, and the results made known.
Aside from the danger he is to the citizens of this country, it is sad to see him attempting to communicate when he has such mental issues. His family and handlers should not have let him run for the office, and should acknowledge his feeble condition. Many people see this as an example of elder abuse. He is being pushed out in the public eye when he’s not capable of handling the office.
They talk about transparency, but this is one of the biggest cover ups ever. Are people from previous administrations responsible for this? Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer should be all over this issue, holding hearings, getting test results, and being honest with the public. I pray for this country if something isn’t done soon.