The months-long battle with COVID-19 is so all-consuming that we may forget that we’ve dealt with coronavirus threats before. In March, ABC News reporter Isabelle Philippe reminded us that during the last two decades, our nation and the world endured other “deadly coronavirus outbreaks”— SARS in 2003 and MERS in 2012 — as well as H1N1, the non-corona virus pandemic of 2009.
Still, the arrival of COVID-19 found the U.S. with insufficient stockpiles of basic pharmaceuticals and essential medical supplies because they have been largely manufactured abroad. The Trump administration has had to correct these deficiencies with Made in America products as the virus has spread.
Twenty years of governments ignoring the ever-presence of pandemic threats resulted in the world’s catastrophic response to COVID- 19; the shutdown of travel, commerce, education, health care, arts, recreation and worship.
Betsy McCaughey, Ph.D., author of “The Next Pandemic,” underscores the urgency of being prepared for future global contagions. She notes that the enemies of our country clearly understand that an arsenal of nuclear warheads isn’t needed in order to cripple us: “All you need is a germ.”
Fortunately, there are positive developments in the private sector that hold promise both for managing the recovery from the current pandemic and preparing for the next one.
BlueDot, Inc. of Toronto, Canada, is one company showing the way. Led by Dr. Kamran Khan, an infectious disease physician with experience in the SARS pandemic of 2003, BlueDot has developed a system for anticipating the global spread of health threats by collecting data from the global airline transportation system and optimizing the timely sharing of that data. On Dec. 31, 2019 — a week before any other agency — BlueDot alerted its customers to the presence of a new novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
A second ground-breaker is Presevia, a disease-surveillance company. Presevia focuses its activity on identifying emerging clusters of notifiable conditions and achieving rapid test-response times (in mere minutes) which allow national and state health agencies to manage potential outbreaks very quickly.
Solutions that help Americans to feel safe — and, even more importantly, to be safe — are being implemented by American industry as we speak. Copper-infused polymer coatings aid in sanitizing frequently-touched surfaces such as doorknobs and keyboards. Dry hydrogen peroxide air treatment systems are currently used in fast food establishments and the poultry processing industry. These HVAC add on’s provide continuous deactivation of airborne viruses and are manufactured by Synexis in Kansas City, Kansas. The great strength of the American free-market system is that our industrial sector responds quickly and effectively when it is unleashed, whether in response to a World War or a world epidemic.
America’s businesses will rise to the occasion. But we have a role, too. We must insist that candidates for elected office respond clearly to this question: What principles will guide your plan to prepare the country for the next pandemic?