Tri-City United School District values input from our community members, parents/guardians, staff and students.
This value has been demonstrated through our past Community Survey, Profile of a Graduate Survey, Annual Parent/Guardian Survey and surveys conducted with staff and students. Each of these opportunities for input has resulted in improvements of programs, increased opportunities for students, careers and course experiences, and the determination of what we needed to include in our facilities for the long term future.
As recently reported in our outstanding local newspaper media, I will be retiring at the conclusion of this school year. I feel tremendous gratitude and pride in serving Tri-City United while also knowing that we still have this important remainder of the school year and summer to continue working together and providing excellence in education for our students.
But, now is also the time to prepare for the longer range future and for our Tri-City United School District community members to provide your input with the very important search for a new superintendent. Our TCU School Board is working with the Minnesota School Board Association in conducting a thorough, transparent process for the posting, review and hiring of our next superintendent.
MSBA has created two opportunities for gathering input:
1. Complete the Tri-City United Public Schools Superintendent Search Survey. To complete the online version of the survey, please go to the TCU website, www.tcu2905.us. The survey is located in the lower Titan News section.
Or stop by the TCU District Office or any of our TCU Schools (TCU Le Center, TCU Montgomery, TCU Lonsdale, and TCU High School) or our TCU Community Education Office to complete a paper version of the Superintendent Search Survey. Paper surveys can be turned in at each of our TCU District, School, or Community Education Offices.
Paper and online surveys need to be completed by Tuesday, Feb. 25.
2. A community listening session will be conducted within the next two weeks by MSBA as another means to gather input. Further details for the date, location, and time will be determined at the Monday, Feb. 10 board meeting. Please watch for updated information for this listening session through our local newspaper media, the TCU website, the TCU Facebook social media page and cable television.
The proposed timeline for the superintendent search and hiring began with the position posted this past Feb. 4 and will conclude with the anticipated hiring in mid-April. The start date for the next Superintendent will be July 1.
There is so much to be proud of here at Tri-City United. All of the incredible opportunities for students that have been created and implemented are the direct result of the teamwork by our community members, staff, parents/guardians, students and School Board.
Your input on this superintendent search is important and appreciated.