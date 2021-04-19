Spring is the perfect time to do a big clean out to prevent flies on the farm. Early sanitation can help you stay on top of cleanliness throughout the summer; cleanliness is the most important step for managing flies. Fly management is important to help minimize potentially yield-reducing behaviors in cattle. You will likely need to implement several strategies in your fly management plan, but successful fly management must include effective sanitation.
It’s important to manage flies on the farm, because some behaviors caused by flies can lead to decreased production. Fly populations on the farm also have the potential to increase disease transmission. Additionally, large populations of flies may become a nuisance to humans.
There are several kinds of flies that can cause issues on the farm. The typical culprits in Minnesota are: stable flies, house flies, face flies, and horn flies. These different species of flies can be found in different areas of the operation and cause different behaviors in cattle, which can help you identify which flies might be present. I’m focusing on premise flies here, because spring is a good time to clean any confined areas.
Stable flies and house flies are considered “premise flies” because they are found in confined areas, such as barns, reproducing in organic debris including bedding and manure. Stable flies are blood feeders, so they bite cows and cause behaviors such as stomping, tail switching, and bunching. Because of these behaviors, stable fly presence can result in reduced production.
Stable fly larvae (maggots) are often found in soiled cow and calf bedding. The adult flies spend time on the legs of cattle.
House flies are not blood feeders and cause minimal defensive behaviors. House flies have sponging mouthparts and feed on secretions from the nose and eyes, spending some time around the faces of cows. Otherwise, house flies don’t spend too much time on the animals. They mainly reproduce in manure.
To manage stable flies and house flies, start with sanitation. Doing your best to remove possible breeding sites like rotting hay or grain, spilled feed or TMR, manure piles, and other decaying matter is the most effective way to manage stable flies and house flies. A thorough spring cleanout is helpful, followed by frequent debris removal. Scrape, haul, spread, or compost soiled bedding every other week during the summer, if possible. These steps toward cleanliness should be part of any fly management plan, even if you also use additional methods.
Scouting should also be part of your management strategy. Do this to determine where flies are reproducing on your property. Start scouting by examining areas that contain organic matter — bedding, feed, manure piles — and more. Dig or scrape around in areas with organic matter and search for larvae (maggots) and pupae to figure out where your trouble areas are. Cleaning out these problem areas in the spring can help decrease fly breeding over the next few months.