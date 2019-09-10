Prohibition: A Grand Misadventure
In 1920, the United States entered a period during which the manufacture, sale, and transportation of intoxicating liquors was banned. As it turned out, the U.S. also entered a period of lawlessness and corruption, unequaled in its history.
Many Prohibition supporters felt that the passage of the 18th Amendment would bring about law and order and restore the family. However, numerous unintended consequences make this period one of the most fascinating misadventures of all time.
The class will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16 starting at 6 p.m. in the new Buckham West conference room. Please call 332-7357 to sign up. There is a cost of $3/ members, $6/ non-members which is payable at the door.
Program presenter, David Jones, is a resident of Minneapolis and presents on historical topics, including the JFK Assassination, Apollo Moon Missions, Mount Rushmore, and more. Buckham West audiences have thoroughly enjoyed his presentations.
Evening Meal Offered
If you are planning on joining us for the Prohibition program on Oct. 16, how about coming early and joining us for supper first? Senior Dining is hosting a delicious fall supper that night, serving from 4:30-5:30pm. The menu includes: Roast beef, Mashed potatoes and gravy, Southern style green beans and Caramel Apple Cheese Cake. Pre-registration is required by stopping in or calling us at 332-7357. This meal is open to the public and the cost is a suggested donation of $4 for those ages 60 and over, $7 for those under age 60 and is payable at the door.
Advice Clinic
Buckham West will be sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 1-4 p.m. For this clinic, Mr. J. Scott Braden, Attorney at Law, will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.
“Use It or Lose It”
Buckham West would like to introduce a fitness program for individuals 50 and over. In this class we will focus on the key components of fitness for older adults who are currently exercising at a low to moderate fitness level. Individuals with varying abilities will experience exercises using different levels of intensity and duration, along with seated or other modifications of movement.
• Class details: Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 23—Nov. 13 (8 wk session) from 1-2 p.m.
• Cost: $64 for full eight weeks or use the drop in option at $5 per time
• Registration and payment made at the Faribault Park and Recreation front desk or online at https://cityoffaribault.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx
• Class location: Buckham West Fitness Studio
New Member Incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2019, we are kicking off a special Membership Drive beginning Sept. 3rd. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2019 and all of 2020 for only $45. Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last 4 months of 2019 and all of 2020. We also have a discounted couple’s rate for the same time frame.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2020 membership year
TED Talk Tuesday
Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. for another in the program series we are calling TED Talk Tuesday. What happens on TED Talk Tuesday? We view a TED talk—a short, informative video presentation— followed by a guided discussion with staff from Brookdale Senior Living of Faribault. This month’s topic will be Home Safety. TED Talks are free and open to public; pre-register by calling 332-7357.
Having hip, knee, or leg pain?
If you are living with joint pain, you want relief so that you can continue to do the things that you enjoy. Come to this information session to learn about options for hip, leg or knee pain, including pain management, surgical alternatives, and rehabilitation services - with opportunity to ask your questions. Program presenters will be Dr Rafael Fernandez-Soltero, MD, a board certified Orthopedic Surgeon and Dr Jackson Maddux, MD, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician.
This program is open to the public and will be held at Buckham West on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. To reserve a spot for this free presentation call 332-7357.
Reminders:
• Out to Lunch Bunch meets on Tuesday, Sept. 17. This is a members-only activity. Please call to sign up.
• Bunco resumes Sept. 12 at 1 pm.
• It's that time of year again when our gently-used clothing store, Fashions on Central, brings out the fashions for fall and winter. We are fully stocked with anything you need for those days when the temperature begins to drop.
• “Medicare Basics” on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 4 – 6 p.m. Openings remain for this free event which is open to the public, call 332-7357 to register.
• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action will be here on Thursday, Sept. 12. Call for an appointment.
• Thursday, Sept. 19, local pharmacist Bill Boyes will be available by appointment for a free Medication Check-up.
Upcoming Trips
• “Looney Lutherans” on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 10:30 am-4:30 pm. $69 includes Old Country Buffet lunch, performance and motorcoach transportation.
• Door County trip on Oct. 21-24. Brochures are available.
• Brochures available: Hostfest on Sept. 25-27, Branson on Nov. 7-11, and Nashville on Nov. 14-19.