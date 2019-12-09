Proper tillage warms and dries the soil, assists with weed control, incorporates fertilizer, and breaks up compacted layers. Unfortunately, tillage also breaks apart soil aggregates which results in smaller-sized particles prone to a whole host of issues.
These issues include soil erosion, soil surface crusting, hard pans, water quality issues, and a decrease in soil organic matter over time. Despite being aware of the potential issues tillage may cause, some row crop farmers are concerned about yield reductions due to cool and wet soil conditions, preventing them from adopting reduced-tillage.
But, advantages of less frequent and/or aggressive tillage to the crop producer can include better economics, less wear and tear on equipment, improved biological populations and diversity in the soil, and better water holding capacity of the soil. Fortunately, there has been an increase in tillage options over the past 25 years; there are different configurations of shanks, disks, and shovels that till the soil at different depths and aggressiveness levels. This gives farmers more options to address their various concerns about both crop yield and soil health.
In spite of the multiple potential benefits, there is often some concern that reducing tillage will affect crop yield. To address that concern and explore the effects of various tillage practices, a four year, multi-state effort involving University of Minnesota Extension, North Dakota State University, and the Minnesota and North Dakota Corn and Soybean associations evaluated which tillage practices maximized early-season soil warming and crop yields while simultaneously improving soil health.
The farms in this study ranged in soil series with sandy, loamy, and clayey textures, providing local farmers with a realistic picture of low-tillage impacts on their own acreage. Full scale equipment was used in farmers’ fields.
The tillage systems included:
1. Chisel plow
2. Vertical tillage
3. Strip till with shank
4. Strip till with coulters
As far as moisture and temperature, the researchers found that the chisel plow and strip-till treatments consistently had the driest and warmest soil conditions. These were followed by strip-till and vertical till. Those conditions were tested in spring and early summer.
Interestingly, trends in soil moisture and temperatures did not correspond to any differences in soybean or corn plant populations, growth, or yields. Soybean yield was not affected by tillage at any of the farms during the four growing seasons, except for one farm during one year. At that farm, both strip till treatments yielded more, on average, than the chisel plowing and vertical till. Yield difference trends were observed in corn in some years, but these differences were not consistent. There were no trends year-to-year, farm-to-farm, or among the tillage practices.
The research shows that crop producers can do less tillage and leave more residue on the soil surface, while still maintaining their crop yields. Research was a collaboration of UMN Extension, (Dr. Aaron Daigh), and the Minnesota and North Dakota Corn and Soybean commodity groups.