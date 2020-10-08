To the editor:
I’m Joe Moravchik and I’m running to represent all of us in District 20B of the state Legislature. I'm not a politician but a proven leader with a background of police, teaching, coaching and community volunteer experience. The foundation of my leadership philosophy has centered around putting people in the best position to succeed, always abiding by the core values my parents instilled in me: integrity, humility, practicality, optimism and hard work. It is these values that would guide me as your representative.
My police experience included patrol, evidence, field training, major crimes and command in one of the Midwest’s most violent cities. I was proud and humbled to be a multi-time winner of the prestigious Exemplary Officer Award for high quality performance and professional dedication, presented by the Wisconsin Attorney General. When I wore a badge, I believed it to be a symbol of community faith and trust. As a commander, I often told our officers that they were the most visible representatives of our city and it was imperative that they represent themselves, our department and our city each day with integrity.
One of the great challenges we currently face is rebuilding a community-police partnership based in trust in Minneapolis because public safety is imperative for commuters, commerce, education, sports and entertainment, tourism and most importantly our fellow citizens that live and raise their children in the city.
Joe Moravchik
Northfield
