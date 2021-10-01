This fall Tri-City United Public Schools began our 10th year as a consolidated school district. We had the opportunity to welcome 19 new educators to our buildings. Coming from a variety of backgrounds and experiences, these educators leaned into making connections with each other, the communities, returning staff members, and students during the first few weeks of the school year.
As our new educators began their journey at TCU during New Teacher Workshop week, several began by connecting with each other. With three new educators in the music department, Hallie Simon, an elementary music teacher for Montgomery and Lonsdale, noted that she appreciated the opportunity to begin their work together. “I have felt really supported by my fellow music colleagues here at TCU.”
Connecting with the community has been a highlight for many new educators over the years and this year was no exception. During New Teacher Workshop week we had the opportunity to visit each community where local leaders greeted the new staff and shared a bit about what makes their city unique. Kortney Plummer, a 5th-grade teacher in Montgomery said, “Everyone was so inviting and excited to share how amazing their towns are. It gave me an amazing insight into where my students are coming from and I am proud to be able to join this amazing community.” Additionally, several educators enjoyed visiting Hoefs Dairy Farm in Montgomery where we learned about the lives of a farming family in our community.
Connecting with other staff members was a highlight of the past couple of weeks for Shelby Voight, a new speech teacher. Shelby noted that she especially appreciated the workshop week speaker, Dr. Natalie Rasmussen from Minnesota State University, Mankato. The conversations with colleagues around Dr. Rasumussen’s topic of equity challenged Voight’s thinking and provided a space to build a professional connection with colleagues on the matter. Another highlight during workshop week for Chase Burkhart, Le Center music teacher, was connecting with other staff members through a color-coded personality assessment. This has furthered his understanding of himself and his colleagues’ approach to collaboration.
When it comes to the students, these new educators were ready to build connected relationships. Several have reflected on getting to know their students’ interests through discussions, games, and team-building activities. Le Center Art teacher, Isabel Lieb said, “I’m learning a lot more about what sports and extracurriculars are offered at TCU, and I’m learning a lot about what students do for fun.”
Since March of 2020, we have all learned a lot about the importance of connection. While we welcome and connect with these new educators, we also challenge them to continue to build relationships and strive to uphold our district’s mission: To Empower Learners, Create Opportunities, United for Success. Welcome to our new Titans! Let’s make this 10th year as TCU, the best one yet!