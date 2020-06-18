Wow! Where do I start with this one? If challenges weren’t a regular part of your life before we were all thrown into the COVID 19 pandemic, I’m going to assume they quickly found you.
4-H programming is no different. As staff, youth, parents, community partners, etc., we were suddenly facing different circumstances that we had never experienced to this extent. Has it been all bad? Absolutely not! Are we ready to have some things back to how we once knew them to be? Of course!
From the beginning of this adjustment, the 4-H program as a whole has had a “can do” attitude. Yes, it would look different than what we were used to but we would find a different way to do it. Like many things, virtual became the new way of life. However, we quickly learned that staring at screens was not at the top of things families desired to do. Therefore, with no face-to-face events happening for Extension programming until at least June 30, creativity had to go to a new level.
Project kits became a popular option that still engaged kids and let them work at their own pace. Increased forms of communications that shared a variety of resources and links to learning opportunities were given to families. A combination of mailing out supplies/kits and meeting via Zoom has also been successful.
A great example of learning from our challenges has come from my group of co-workers. My partner in Waseca County offered a 4-H Supper Club to her youth. My partners in Freeborn and Steele County were part of it, quickly fell in love with the idea and asked if they could borrow the concept and enhance it.
Using suggestions and feedback from the original offering, it was opened up to all of our youth in Freeborn, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties and 55 youth signed up to be part of this eight-week club. Youth have been spending an hour and a half learning from staff and guest speakers as they prepare a meal for their family’s dinner.
It has been given rave reviews by everyone! Families are winning all around — youth are learning a variety of cooking skills, table setting, etc. Parents are loving it because they are simply there as a guide and to take pictures…kind of like a night off! Staff soon discovered this was an opportunity that probably wouldn’t be as successful in-person. Because they are in their own kitchen we’ve been able to deliver high-quality programming to a larger number of youth at one time, rather than having our capacity limited in a physical space. Due to its success, the idea of continuing something along these lines is being considered even after we can gather in person again.
Overall, we have discovered new ways to continue reaching the youth in our programs. It hasn’t been easy but it’s been educational. And when I say it’s been educational, it means that staff, youth, parents and community partners have all been learning together!