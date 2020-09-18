To the editor:
Law enforcement urges your vote for Draheim on Nov. 3.
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Sen. Rich Draheim in the General Election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses Rich because he is an exceptional advocate for the towns and townships in the area.
Draheim is a strong supporter of our first responders and public safety officials. He stands against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and he promotes public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Sen. Draheim in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Brian Peters
Executive Director, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
This letter is a paid political endorsement.