TCU Leverages Universal Design for Learning; Ensures Learning for All
Submitted by Mollie Meyer, Principal at TCU Lonsdale
Over the last years, teachers at Tri-City United Public Schools have been dedicated to personalized learning opportunities for each child. Approaches may look different from school to school and classroom to classroom, but the tenants of personalized learning continue to be an essential focus.
At TCU our teachers, staff and students work tirelessly to develop student agency (student voice and choice in learning), flexible learning environments, personalized learning pathways and individual learner profiles as the tenants of our approach to personalized learning. While engaging in this work, our students also develop content mastery across both academic and social-emotional learning outcomes. TCU is proud of the work that we do each and every day with and for our students and communities.
An important driver of the pride that we hold is our intentionality when it comes to planning and preparation for our students. This year, at TCU Lonsdale, our intentional commitment to personalized learning is framed through the implementation of Universal Design for Learning (UDL) through all sectors of our building.
Specifically, we are focused on planning and preparation to help foster the development of student agency as well as learning pathways for our students. Teachers at TCU Lonsdale leverage time spent in collaborative learning team to identify the goal of the lesson, evaluate and plan for learner variability (anticipating learning gaps and extensions along with other barriers to learning), develop appropriate, meaningful and flexible assessments, and finally select methods, materials and media that offer student voice and choice while still meeting rigorous academic standards.
In addition to the intentional use of collaborative learning time, teachers are also supported through in the moment coaching from researchers in the field. Both Dr. Kim Johnson, as well as Laura Maki, from Minnesota State University, Mankato engage with teachers as they co-plan lessons with the UDL framework and its elements of planning.
The premise of this work is that folks learn better when they are supported and coached over time. At the end of the day, in order to ensure student agency as well as the development of learning pathways, it is critical that our teachers have ongoing, specific and authentic learning opportunities for themselves.
As folks visit our learning environments, you will see many elements of UDL embedded into daily lessons and routines. Students are routinely setting learning goals as well as reflecting on their learning. This process has been critical for the development of student agency and is also an element that must be prepared for by our teachers.
You will also see that students know their intended learning outcomes, the evaluation criteria, as well as the provided options for learning and assessment. We have seen students’ engagement flourish as they are offered voice and choice in their learning pathways. Another element that folks will notice is the universal utilization of flexible workspaces. The different options are taught to each student and afford students yet another avenue for choice.
As our work with UDL continues to evolve and deepen, we look forward to the positive impact this work will have on our students, staff and our community.