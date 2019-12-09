Lonsdale, MN (55046)

Today

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this morning leading to cloudy conditions this afternoon. Colder. High 18F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.