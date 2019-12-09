This has been a year of change, new additions, as well as new courses, especially in our Career and Technology Education (CTE) area.
A year ago the Tri-City United School Board approved the request to move our Exploring Careers grade 9 course to our TCU middle schools and to loosen up the grade-level course requirements that are needed for graduation at Tri-City United High School. What this has done has given our Titans more choice in what courses they would like to take at TCU HS leading to greater and deeper opportunities to explore areas of interest and career pathways as they determine where their skills lie and what areas one does not enjoy or have an interest in. This focus on personalized learning is wide spread at TCU HS!
As we look toward the 2020-21 school year and the course registration process that will once again be happening in February 2020 at TCU HS, there are new courses that most likely will be added to the 2020-21 TCU HS Course Registration Guide. Many of these anticipated new courses are the next extension of this 2019-20 school year’s introductory courses that many Titans are currently or will be taking Spring Semester 2020; such courses as Introduction to Agriculture, Foods and Natural Resources; Child Development I; Foods I; Introduction to Wood Fabrication (being taught in our new Woods Shop), and Introduction to Media Production.
A second or middle-level semester course is that the next step and educators in these departments are looking forward to developing these courses for our Titans to take and further deepen their learning and understanding in these areas. Expanding our career pathways, job shadowing and internships is also part of that next step here at TCU HS.
Another wonderful opportunity and one area that we have been without a course in for many years is in the area of drama and theater. Offering a Theater Arts course, where students can learn the behind the scenes activities that happen in plays and musicals and can develop their skills in acting, is now once again a very real possibility; as well as a possible hands on course for students interested in the technology, sound and lights in the arts.
With our new Performing Arts Center opening up next week, we will have an incredible facility that has unlimited possibilities for its use. Exciting times here at TCU HS!
Exposing our students to the possibilities of a career in education is also on the horizon. Developing a course that teaches Titans about a career as an educator, a special education teacher, a school psychologist or counselor, a paraprofessional, a school food service worker, an administrator, and … the list goes on, is in the works as well. There may also be new opportunities in the health sciences, such as Emergency Medical Responder for those looking deeper into the medical careers pathway.
We are truly excited to be able to offer so many real-world and personalized course possibilities here at Tri-City United High School!