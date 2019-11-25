Gatherings with Gratitude: Community Open House, The Nutcracker, and TCU High School Concert
“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” – Helen Keller
You might remember that I shared this quote back in September as we were preparing for our Community Open Houses for TCU Le Center, TCU Lonsdale, and TCU Montgomery building projects. It seems appropriate to share it again as we prepare for this final Community Open House for TCU High School and additional upcoming events.
Community Open House, Tuesday, Dec. 10 — tours and live music
We encourage and invite all of our TCU residents to come to our final TCU Community Open House on Tuesday, December 10th from 5 — 7:30 p.m. Come and enjoy a tour through the new classroom additions, Ag Shop, Project Lead the Way and Science Labs, and Performing Arts Center. Tours will be led by TCU Students and Staff providing insights into the design, flexible classroom walls and furniture, state of the art equip.m.ent, and learning opportunities that these new spaces are providing.
Live musical performances will take place in the TCU Performing Arts Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. with background music by a variety of groups; including a group of TCU Band Alumni. A more concert type performance will begin at 7 p.m. featuring our TCU High School Jazz Band, Encore Choral Ensemble, and Grades 5 — 12 TCU Honor Band.
The tour will be fully ADA friendly so all are encouraged to attend.
As a part of the evening, we’ll be offering a discount on Titan wear at the TCU School Store. Once you’re done, please stay for the Titan Boys’ Basketball game that’s going on that evening as well.
TCU High School Community Open House from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10
Live Background Music in the Performing Arts Center from 5-7 p.m.
Live Concert Performance starting at 7 p.m.
Special Holiday Performance of The Nutcracker — 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
TCU Performing Arts Center at TCU High School
The TCU Community Education Department is proud to sponsor “The Nutcracker” to be performed by the Youth Dance Ensemble from Burnsville. This hour long production is based off the classical “Nutcracker Ballet” and is appropriate for all ages. You won’t want to miss this beautiful ballet with truly classical music such as the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies,” “March of the Toy Soldiers”, and much more.
Admission is $2 per person and tickets can be purchased at the event. Please enter using either the TCU High School Main Entrance or North Activities Entrance directly off of the parking lot. This performance is also made possible in part by a grant from the Prairies Lakes Regional Arts Council.
First TCU Concert in Performing Arts Center — at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16
Enjoy an evening of outstanding choral and instrumental music performed by our TCU High School Choir and Band. This will be our first official high school concert conducted in the Performing Arts Center. It will be a momentous event for TCU students and the audience.
We invite and encourage our TCU community members to be a part of these incredible experiences and events. We are truly grateful and thank you all for being a vital part of our Tri-City United School District.