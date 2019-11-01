Minnesotans care about each other, and we want to see one another succeed.
Every day Minnesotans face impossible choices between keeping their job or caring for a loved one. Paid Family Leave can help stabilize families facing a caregiving crisis while keeping workers connected to their places of employment. This is a win-win policy.
Last session, the Minnesota House passed Paid Family and Medical Leave, and I was proud to support it. Unfortunately, Republicans in the Senate blocked this legislation.
A study by the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs Center on Women, Gender, and Public Policy found that Minnesotans in rural areas are especially in need of Paid Family and Medical Leave. Rural communities have an older population and a shortage of childcare and eldercare providers. The distance to medical providers is typically longer. Many small employers aren’t able to offer Family Medical Leave benefits like larger employers in the metro area. Federal law allows qualified workers to take unpaid time off to recover from an illness or care for a newborn or a sick family member, but many people can’t give up their paycheck.
The Paid Family Leave Act that passed the House is a state-administered insurance program where everyone contributes and everyone benefits. With a structure similar to unemployment insurance, the policy will provide up to 12 weeks of partial wage replacement for medical leave, and up to 12 weeks of partial wage replacement for family leave.
On average, 66% of a workers wage would be provided by the state as a replacement wage to both the worker and the employer. This will provide the employee some of the income they depend on so they can take the time they need to heal or care for a loved one. It will also provide the employer with some financial flexibility as they cover the employee’s absence. A statewide pool keeps the costs very low. An employee and an employer would both contribute .3% of employee earnings. For a median worker in the state, that amounts to about $2 per week.
As a pastor, I see the need for Paid Family Leave on a regular basis. I see families struggling to care for a seriously ill child, or a parent with dementia, or navigate time-consuming radiation or chemotherapy schedules, while trying to continue with their jobs. A Paid Family and Medical Leave policy would go a long way toward stabilizing families and providing them with a simple and precious gift in crisis: time.
I’ve also been hearing from small employers. They want to level the playing field with larger companies who can offer a Paid Family Leave benefit, and they want to keep workers facing a temporary health crisis connected to their workplace. Research shows that Paid Family Leave increases the participation of young women in the workforce. This is good for small employers too.
It is time for Paid Family and Medical Leave, a policy that is good for families and the workforce.