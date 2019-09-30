Too many people in Rice County can’t afford a home.
As I wrote the title for this article “Too many people…” I wondered… what’s the number of people who can’t afford a home that our community is comfortable with? Half? A third? A quarter? None?
In Minnesota Housing Partnership’s 2019 annual Rice County report, they illustrate that of the 22,899 households in Rice County, 6,143 are cost burdened (760 renters/3,383 owners). Cost burdened is paying more than 30% of your income on housing.
Those numbers reflect that 27% of Rice County is cost burdened. In 2017 there were 26% cost-burdened households. Is that the number we’re comfortable with? Are we comfortable with a little more than a quarter of our community, neighbors, colleagues and friends being cost burdened because of housing?
I’m not and I don’t think you are either. One of the challenges to creating an environment that makes it possible to create more affordable housing is too many people are removed or think they don’t know people who actually NEED affordable housing. Too often we don’t champion efforts when we don’t have a personal stake in it. So, let me tell you about some of our neighbors who need affordable housing:
Ron and Clara are in their late 50s. They’ve worked all their lives, Ron as a custodian at a manufacturing plant and Clara in food service until she got cancer. Their annual income has never exceeded $40K. They raised two kids in a mobile home on land that had been in their family for generations. The mobile home is literally falling apart — rain coming through the ceiling and holes in the floors.
Jody is a single mom with three kids. Jody’s made decisions in her life that haven’t been great. The men Jody’s partnered with have not made good decisions either. But, Jody has turned her life around. She’s working full time at a nursing home and loves her interactions with older and wiser folks. Jody is a master of scheduling day care for her kids before they go to school since she has to be to work at 6 am.
Wali and Lul have come to this country to escape generations of poverty, lack of education and a dark future. They have nine children. Wali works at a manufacturing plant. Wali’s supervisor says he’s the best worker he’s got. Because their family is large they struggle to find housing that can accommodate them.
Bob and Jackie have a disabled son who will be in a wheelchair for the remainder of his life. Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Jackie works at a day care center and her income (their only income now) is less than 35K. They have an apartment where the bedrooms are upstairs and the laundry is in the basement. Jackie is overwhelmed at the thought of having to haul not only their wheelchair-bound son up to his room, but perhaps, soon her husband.
They/We all need affordable housing. So, what’s the number I’m comfortable with? You can probably guess: zero.