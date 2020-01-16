Whenever I knock on doors in our district, I can count on hearing heartbreaking stories about health care and prescription drugs. This fall, in a conversation on a doorstep, one woman said to me, “My insulin is $300 per month. I don’t know how I’m going to keep affording it.” Then she said, “Why is it only $30 per month for the same prescription in Canada?”
There are tragic stories of Minnesotans being forced to ration their insulin and then dying because of it. Alec Smith died at 26 years of age because he had to ration his insulin, and the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act is named after him. His parents have been at the Capitol advocating for this bill that was first drafted at their kitchen table, hoping to prevent more tragedies.
The Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act creates a state wide insulin assistance program to help Minnesotans who struggle to afford their insulin. The program is funded through an Insulin Manufacturer Fee, asking the three largest insulin manufacturers that control more than 90% of the market to share in solving a crisis in which they have made huge profits. Since the 1990’s these three corporations, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi Aventis, have raised the price of insulin more than 1200%. This is simply outrageous.
The Alec Smith Emergency Insulin act passed the House but didn’t make it to the Governor’s desk. A working group was tasked with tackling the issue of emergency insulin through the summer and fall. The Governor was ready to call a special session to pass the bill if agreement was reached. The trouble is the Manufacturer Fee. Prescription drug corporations don’t want to take responsibility and pay it.
The cost of insulin has tripled in the last ten years. Studies indicate that 1 in 4 diabetics have resorted to rationing their insulin due to affordability. We have had this drug for over 100 years, and it has been affordable for most of its history. Charles Best, one of the researchers at the University of Toronto who developed insulin, sold the patent for $1, saying “Insulin belongs to the world, not to me.”
The vision of Charles Best reminds us that health care and medicine are public goods, and we can and must stand together to demand that life saving medicines be affordable for all. We already come together to invest in public research in drug development and innovation at public institutions. Studies show that half of all pharmaceuticals come from research we fund with our public dollars. We pay twice for many of our prescriptions, first with taxes and then at the pharmacy. We can’t have price gouging prescription drug corporations in the middle making inaccessible what belongs to all of us.
As the next session begins, my colleagues and I in the DFL will be working to pass the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act. Life and health should not be for sale.