Tri-City United K-8 School has earned state recognition! We have been named a “2019 Sustained Exemplar Model PBIS School!
This means that our awesome efforts in making great decisions, showing respect, being prepared, and goal setting to achieve excellence has led our school to be recognized among the best in the state of Minnesota! Our positive culture has resulted in a 71% decrease of major office referrals over the past five years! This is a credit to our amazing students and staff.
We have great students, staff, and families. They work hard to model kindness and respect in all areas of our school. PRIDE at school is more than a saying, it’s a way of being.
Titan PRIDE stands for, being Prepared, Respectful, Independent Thinkers, that are Determined to Demonstrate Excellence. This happens in our thoughts, words and actions.
When seventh-grade student Yasmin Ruiz-Ruiz was asked what Titan PRIDE means to her, Yasmin said, “It teaches us to have respect not just in front of teachers but all people, whether we are alone or around others.”
Tristan Hunt, a TCU-Le Center eighth-grader commented, “What Titan PRIDE means to me is that we show respect and are being cooperative with everyone. It’s important because we need to do this in our everyday life and future.”
The purpose of Minnesota PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support) Sustaining Exemplar Recognition is to identify and recognize exemplary schools that have completed PBIS implementation and are continuing to achieve positive student outcomes. These schools and districts were able to demonstrate exemplary status by sustaining school-wide PBIS with fidelity during the 2018-19 school year.
Criteria are based on effective implementation of the essential components outlined by national Technical Assistance Center on Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports. Schools also needed to show the work of their leadership team, a data system measuring effort, fidelity and outcome data, a system of data analysis and action planning, sustainability efforts, and giving back at the local, state or national level.
Each year, there is a recognition ceremony at the Department of Education in Roseville, Minnesota, to announce the schools that have earned this recognition. TCU-Le Center’s school team had the honor of presenting at this ceremony to other state schools regarding some of the details about our school and our program. Team members that presented on behalf of the school were, Andrea Dubanoski, Jamie Brunz, Bryce Brunz and me.
This was truly a proud TCU moment!
Learn more at pbismn.org/statewide/sustaining-exemplar-schools.php.