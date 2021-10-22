At TCU Lonsdale Elementary, students and teachers engage in daily lessons and activities that focus on the whole student. We strive to not only provide an academically rigorous experience but also focus on teaching positive peer interactions and the social/emotional skills needed to be successful at school and in everyday life.
This year, TCU Lonsdale is in the implementation phase for AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination). AVID’s mission is to close the opportunity gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society. College or career readiness may seem like a long way out for elementary school students, but we are working on learning foundational skills and strategies that students will need to be successful at school and in everyday life. This year teachers are focusing in on implementing at least one new research-based strategy every month. The strategies involve writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization, and reading.
Along with having AVID as a foundation for academic rigor at Lonsdale, we have begun implementing PRESS (Path to Reading Excellence in School Sites) interventions. PRESS reading interventions were developed right here in Minnesota. As students complete assessments throughout the year, teachers will be having data conversations to make sure all students are receiving the support they need to grow as learners. Along with teachers engaging in weekly team meetings focused on students’ needs, our school will be having five specific data meetings where we focus on intervention progress monitoring to ensure that each student is making one year of academic growth.
In order to meet the social and emotional needs of our students, the district has purchased Second Step as a social and emotional curriculum. Each week, teachers cover lessons in their classrooms that focus on emotional management, peer interaction, and skills for learning/problem solving. These lessons along with monthly activities from our counselor, Ms. Fogarty will help our students develop the skills they need to help manage their emotions, interact with others, and solve problems as they arise at school and in everyday life.
It is an exciting time to be at Lonsdale Elementary with our mindset of providing a well balanced education for our students. We strive to grow all of our students academically and socially so they can reach their full potential and have multiple opportunities to be successful no matter what venture they choose to pursue!