With the speed of which we live our lives today, the need to better communicate, connect with and engage our students, staff, parents, and prospective families remains essential.
As Tri-City United’s marketing and communications specialist, it is my job to craft digital and print materials and facilitate both internal and external communications to our communities — I hope to encourage community members to feel and become more involved in our schools and to strengthen relationships between parents, students and teachers. Here are a few ways that TCU connects with our community.
School website: Schools are busy places, and parents need a trusted place to find the right information. But rather than a digital brochure website, we strive to create a platform for two-way communication. Being mobile friendly for easy viewing on phones and tablets as well as desktops allows our community to stay connected while on the go. Connect with us at: https://www.tcu2905.us/
Facebook and Twitter: We use Facebook and Twitter to celebrate the great things happening at our schools such as promoting sports, arts and cultural events. Teachers and coaches use these platforms to share the score of a game, pictures of students competing at regionals or maybe a video of young students’ excitement on their first field trip. Thanks to these medias we are easily able to visually share what goes on in your sons’ or daughters’ day. Connect with us on Facebook: @tricityunited or on Twitter: @TCU2905
YouTube: We share and post videos of all varieties, student activities, parades, sports, arts and culture, academic competitions as well as tours, board meetings and classroom fun! Having a channel to host these videos gives our community access to see what we see and to enjoy what we enjoy. Connect with us on YouTube: @ Tri-City United 2905
Community Education catalog: Every resident of our TCU school district communities automatically receives three (3) catalogs a year, Summer, Fall and Winter/Spring to provide the general public with learning opportunities. These opportunities include self-improvement, enrichment, recreation, and academic courses. We invite everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to develop your interests, learn new skills and make new friends. Connect with Community Education at 507-364-8107.
District newsletter: Like the Community Education catalog, our TCU district newsletter is three issues, written by TCU leadership team members. Articles include updates from the superintendent and building principals, news from community partners, important reminders and much more.
E-Newsletter: Individuals can subscribe to receive our biweekly electronic newsletter. It is updated with district news from each monthly School Board and School Board workshop and includes celebrations, highlights from school and any upcoming school events that maybe of interest to our community members. Connect with us by clicking the “Click Here” button on the main page of our website.
Community Newspapers, websites and Facebook pages: With our school having many avenues to communicate both physically and digitally to our communities, we can not forget our tried and true partner, our local newspaper. With reporters attending many events and activities involving TCU, we are grateful for their speed and accuracy in which they share our news across all platforms.
KCHK: Another way TCU communicates is on local radio station KCHK. KCHK hosts a radio show the first Friday of each month at 12:35 pm. On this segment, TCU’s superintendent shares what is going on and what events or activities are approaching for Tri-City United.
With so many avenues to communicate, our community is much more united. Along with teachers and staff, I will work hard to continue and build the success of TCU by building strong relationships with parents, students and community partners.