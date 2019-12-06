The city of Lonsdale is calling on eligible residents to serve as election judges for the presidential nominating primary on March 3, 2020, the state primary election on Aug. 11, 2020 and Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020 — in what is expected to be a heavy voter-turnout election.
In almost every presidential election since 1980, Minnesota has led the nation in voter turnout.
Each statewide election cycle, about 30,000 Minnesotans serve as election judges in more than 3,500 polling places. In Lonsdale next year, approximately 10 election judges will be needed to staff the polling place, where over 2,000 voters are expected.
Interested persons can apply and learn more about serving as an election judge by going to the City’s website www.lonsdale.govoffice.com or stop at City Hall, 415 Central St. W. to complete and submit an application or email City Administrator Joel Erickson at jerickson@lonstel.com. With the presidential nominating primary in March, training will begin in January so election judges will be appointed this month.
Serving as an election judge is a great opportunity for Lonsdale residents to meet others in our community. While the work can be challenging when busy, it is so rewarding that nearly all judges return each year.
Election judge duties and eligibility
Judges receive training in a range of duties, including: greeting and registering voters, providing ballots, assisting voters as needed, overseeing ballot-counting machines and compiling precinct voter statistics at the end of Election Day. In Lonsdale, election judges are paid $12.14 an hour. Election judges are granted time off from work by law.
Potential judges must be eligible to vote in Minnesota; be able to read, write and speak English; and attend training sessions provided by local election officials. Most training is approximately two hours in length. The need exists to establish a new generation of election judges to replace those who have retired after years of service.
Opportunity for high school students
High school students can also serve as election judge trainees. To be eligible, students must be 16 years old or older on or before Election Day, Nov. 3; be a U.S. citizen; be in good academic standing at a Minnesota high school (or home schooled); and have permission from parents and school. Student trainees are also paid positions.