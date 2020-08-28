After two and a half months of planning, the start of the school year learning model has been identified. The planning included input from a transitional team of administration and staff, task force teams, and district administration. The school board had two lengthy discussions in two separate meetings to look at the different scenarios before making their decision. The decision was to have students in preschool through sixth grade report every day, while grades 7-12 will be on an A/B day schedule.
The provides our preschool through sixth grade students with what would be classified as normal school with a significant number of safety precautions in place. A few of those precautions include the use of masks by students and staff, social distancing, avoiding large groups and more frequently handwashing.
The hybrid model for our seventh through twelfth grade students uses a combination of in-person learning along with “at-home” learning. Our students will be separated into either an A Day or B Day group. They will attend on an alternating schedule, with instruction on their off days done remotely.
Great now we can settle in for a solid year of school! I don’t think this comes as news to anyone, but more than likely not. We have adopted a plan, but also understand we are facing a moving target as to how long we can continue in this model. We will continue to monitor the COVID case numbers and adjust as needed to provide a safe learning environment for all students and staff.
On a positive note, if and when we determine it is best to transition to a different plan, we are very comfortable with the detailed, high level plans developed by our groups over the past two and a half months. Each plan was designed to continue meeting the academic, social, emotional and physical needs of our students. It is the same quality education the families of TCU have come to expect.
The learning model is in place, the school year is coming and staff workshops are starting soon. It is an exciting time of year and we look forward to students being back with their energy and excitement, which is needed in our buildings. Enjoy the last few days of summer and see you soon!