I sure am. This winter seems snowier, colder and longer than normal to me. So I find myself reading more about plants, looking up information on things I want to grow and I have signed up for a few gardening webinars — more than a few, but I am ready for the spring of 2023 to arrive.
I am anxiously awaiting the first visit to a greenhouse to breathe in the smell of dirt. Gardeners will know exactly what I mean, we are then in our happy place.
In one of my browsing sessions on the computer I ran across an article that I found very interesting and thought I would share it with you. I was on the Proven Winner website and I didn’t realize that we have plants in a lot of categories that have been named the National Plant of the Year. I had heard about the perennial of the year, since I am a big perennial gardener, but did not know that other plants were given that title. I always like to see what is new on the market and how I can fit that into my landscape.
The Annual Plant of the Year is Truffula Pink Gomphrena. This plant is easy for everyone. It is perfect for baskets and containers as well as planted right in your backyard. Beautiful pink color and is easily recognized at a glance.
The Caladium of the Year is Heart to Heart Scarlet Flame Caladium/ This can grow in sun or shade. It has vivid red leaves splashed with hot pink speckles and a bright green contrasting edge. This plant is not one of my favorites, but the picture and colors of this plant puts it on my wish list. You can plant this in containers or directly in your landscape.
The Perennial of the Year is Dolce Wildberry Heuchera. It has royal purple broad glossy leaves with ruffled edges that add contrast and texture.This is a definite yes on my plant list this spring.
Heucheras are my favorite perennial and that is evident in my yard. I have lots of shade and made good use of this plant. The color variation on the foliages draws me in everytime.
The Hosta of the Year is probably one that some of us are familiar with. Shadowland Empress Wu. It is the largest hosta - a mound of huge, leathery textured leaves. The blooms are a bonus on this hosta attracting hummingbirds and pollinating bees.
The Landscape shrub of the year is worth mentioning - Purple Pillar Hibiscus. A new favorite of mine, I bought my first perennial hibiscus last summer, so will see if it makes it through the winter. But this variety has a narrow columnar growth habit, perfect for squeezing into tight spots. It forms a perfect hedge packed with Lavender purple blooms. It attracts pollinators, but not deer!
There are more Plants of the Year listed on the Proven Wnner website to check out - these were my favorites. So please visit the site to view the pictures of these plants and read about the other varieties that carry the title. It helps cure the winter doldrums!
Lorrie Rugg is Master Gardener coordinator for Steele and Rice counties.