I am Brian Mortenson and I humbly ask for your vote for county attorney.
I am the only county attorney candidate endorsed by law enforcement. I have been endorsed by the Rice County deputies and sergeants through their union, Faribault Police officers through their benefit association, and retired police chief Andy Bohlen.
Law enforcement trusts me when I say that as county attorney, the office will work alongside local law enforcement to keep you and your family safer.
As county attorney, I will:
• Run the office with honesty, integrity, and respect
• The office will work as a team to appropriately prosecute our county's most violent and repeat offenders and actually seek aggravated sentences when available and appropriate
• Communicate with and listen to victims, and seek timely justice
• Communicate with local legislators to ensure laws are working for Rice County, and continue to work hard for our community.
Throughout my campaign, serving Rice County has remained number one. In 2022, I’ve had seven trials, resulting in six guilty verdicts and a mid-trial guilty plea and three violent criminals held accountable. Another was a five-week-long racketeering trial that resulted in 29 guilty verdicts and a 117-month prison sentence.
It's time for a county attorney who will lead through action, who takes on the tough cases, and who actively works to reduce crime in Rice County. A vote for Mortenson on Nov. 8 is a vote for positive change Rice County deserves.
