As I ponder on what to write in these columns, it’s hard to narrow it down, because so many awesome things happen within the 4-H program. I mean, really, how do you just choose one?
During the time I’m writing this article, I am getting continuous texts from our chaperones at the State Fair with our livestock kids, as they share photos of the memories being made. This makes me reflect on how they have strengthened as a 4-H member over the last year and reflect upon what they have gained.
One of many perks that come to mind is relationship building. Youth of all ages in almost every setting has had a chance to work with at least one other person, whether it was a 4-H member or a caring adult. This happens at club activities, workshops, being part of other groups like ambassadors or judging teams, retreats, camps, project judging opportunities, working with staff, etc.
As a staff person, one of my favorite things to watch is when these youth come together as one team, even though they may be competing against one another.
The friendships that develop can last a lifetime. They work to support one another, teach each other and do what they can to set each other up for success. The relationships are also built with adults who serve as leaders, coaches, parents, mentors, etc.
The relationships are intertwined with a variety of skills these youth gain as individuals. The specific skills that get enhanced, both intentionally and unintentionally create a large bundle.
4-H members are becoming better in the areas of giving, working, being, living, thinking, managing, relating and caring.
We all know that in life, not everything goes the way we would like it to. With continuous efforts and learning by doing, these young people work each and every year to become better than they were the previous year. The achievements they are accomplishing are helping them to be the hardworking, positive leaders and citizens our communities need.
Now that I’ve been in this position for awhile, I’ve had many occasions to watch the growth these 4-H members go through before graduating out of the program. We are fortunate that many return to us as volunteers and eventually, many become parents within the program and have hopes that their kids will have a variety of positive experiences as well. Thankfully, it’s a cycle that just keeps on giving.
Young members can join as early as kindergarten and be a member through their first year past high school graduation. If you know someone who is older than that and has a passion they would like to share with 4-Hers, they can become a volunteer.
Interested in receiving the benefits that 4-H offers? Contact your local Extension office if you would like to learn more and/or become involved. See extension.umn.edu/local.