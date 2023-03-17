I have grown up with 4-H as a cornerstone of my life and will forever be grateful for my involvement. When I was 6 years old, my parents first decided to attend a 4-H club meeting in a nearby town, and the monthly gatherings have been a part of my schedule from then on. Initially, my personality remained unchanged.

Ella Horejsi is a member of the Wheatland Wheaties 4-H Club

