I have grown up with 4-H as a cornerstone of my life and will forever be grateful for my involvement. When I was 6 years old, my parents first decided to attend a 4-H club meeting in a nearby town, and the monthly gatherings have been a part of my schedule from then on. Initially, my personality remained unchanged.
I had always been the shy kid that relied on her parents for support; I distinctly remember hiding behind my parents’ legs whenever an unfamiliar person was introduced to me and never thought of expanding my social circle as a positive interaction.
As 4-H became a larger part of my life, connections with the other kids in my club felt built in because of how easily I got along with everyone, but instead of keeping me in my comfort zone an entirely new realm of possibility was brought to my attention when attending a county level activity. It’s safe to assume that I fell deep into the rabbit hole of 4-H around this point in time, and if I’m being honest I still haven’t gotten out of it. Soon enough I was attending leadership camps and beginning to really come out of my shell. I attribute a lot of these new found outgoing characteristics to the group of friends I spent hours of my time with because I finally found somewhere I felt safe to embrace my personality.
My friends and I slowly found ourselves occupying the highest leadership positions at both the club and county level. The familiarity of our meetings and activities was comforting and gratifying, but I found myself craving new experiences and a higher level of commitment. 4-H has never let me down, and in this situation it especially exceeded my standards when providing me with both state and national events.
Last year, I had the honor of attending the National 4-H Conference in Washington D.C., and I will forever remember it as the pinnacle of my time in 4-H. At the conference I worked with a group of twelve individuals, ranging in origin from Alaska all the way to the Northern Marianas Islands, to complete and present a presentation to an assigned government agency. I was lucky enough to be in a group presenting to NASA, and I was even luckier to have such an amazing group.
As I look back at everything I have done because of 4-H, I can’t help but feel sad to leave it behind after I graduate. This organization has meant so much to me over the years, and I now have friends I consider family that will remain with me. However hard it is to move on, I will always remember the memories I made, as I continue into college and will use the skills I have learned for the rest of my life.
Ella Horejsi is a member of the Wheatland Wheaties 4-H Club