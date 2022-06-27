WEBSTER, MN — Rita Ann (Trnka) Chlan, age 89, of Webster, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 19, 2022. She was born on April 23, 1933 in Erin Township to Mathias and Helen (Brabec) Trnka of Lonsdale.
Rita grew up on a farm near Lonsdale before marrying Albert J. Chlan, Sr. on October 11, 1951 at Immaculate Conception Church in Lonsdale, MN. Their 46 years of marriage began on a farm near Elko where they raised seven boys. In 1969, they moved their family to a farm near Webster. From there, they chose their retirement home just north of the family farm. After Albert's passing in 1997, Rita spent many winters in Arizona. Near the end of her life, she transitioned to memory care at The Villages of Lonsdale.
Rita was strong in her faith; taught religious classes and was active in the Christian Mothers organization. She was still able to recite all mass prayers to her life's end. Her strength and hard-working hands were used to milk cows, drive tractors, pick rocks, tend to her garden, cook, can, bake and mend. Rita often played referee between her seven sons. This explained her straightforward and a bit sassy personality. Some of her later days were filled with driving cars for the Northstar Auto Auction in Shakopee and volunteering at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague. Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right were seldom missed. She always looked forward to meeting Round Table friends on Fridays; attending Lions' Club member events and Red Hat Club gatherings. Rita knew how to have fun especially by playing euchre, sheepshead and poker. She got on the dance floor for most every polka and waltz and would sing along; sometimes in Czech.
Rita is survived by sons Al (Gloria) of Rosemount, Ron (Kathy) of Webster, Roger (Pamela) of New Prague, Mike (Vicky) of Webster, Rich (Darcy) of Webster, Ken (Cathy) of Webster and Kevin of Apple Valley; 24 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and siblings Julie (Jim) Reiter of Montgomery, Carole Simon of Montgomery, and Milton (Jean) Trnka of Lonsdale. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Clarence Trnka and granddaughter Christine Loeffler. Also in-laws Roger Simon, Shirley Trnka and Chuck Tritz.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Elko New Market, MN on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague, MN on Thursday, June 23 from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a charity of personal choice In Memory of Rita Chlan.