Michael Smisek

LONSDALE — Michael Francis Smisek, 56, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services were held on May 27, 2022, for Mike at Montgomery American Legion and interment in Calvary Cemetery.
Michael Francis Smisek was born August 20, 1965, at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague to Adeline and Marvin Smisek. He attended Montgomery Lonsdale School. He was active in Montgomery FFA, hockey, and working at Montgomery Auto.
Graduating in 1983, Mike joined the US Army and served on Active Duty in Panama. He worked as a diesel mechanic there and at Fort Benning, GA. He also worked as a mechanic for his father and friends. Mike helped his grandparents and mom on the farm and had lots of hobbies: hunting, repairing cars and trucks, his great love of feeding his hummingbirds, growing cacti, and caring for his cats and dog, "Socks" with love. He was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his parents, Adeline of Lonsdale and Marvin of New Prague; siblings, Brenda (Clint) Pederson, Connie Theis, Diane (David) Dodds, Pamela (Tony) Ramm, Mark (Camille), and Chuck (Jolene) Smisek; Aunts and Uncles, Mel (Gail) Smisek and Mary (Larry) Malecha, Great-Uncle Raymond Holey and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. His furry friends, Socks, his dog, and Rosie, his cat, will also miss him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Anna (Duban) Holey, Emil and Ludmilla (Sticha) Smisek, and his nephew Zachary Theis.
Special thanks to Montgomery American Legion, the Honor Guard, Pastor Tomm, Colton Smisek, Ben Theis, Brenda Pederson, Connie Theis, Bierman Funeral Home, and many relatives, friends, and family.
